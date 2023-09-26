5 teams that got absolutely cooked by Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is almost unanimously considered the greatest shooter in NBA history. So when Curry catches fire, it can be hard for opposing teams to stop him. Despite this, the Warriors superstar typically plays sound team basketball and operates within the flow of the game. But on certain occasions, the “Baby-Faced Assassin” takes games over by himself.

So, on that note, here are five teams that have gotten absolutely lit up by Curry over the first 14 seasons of his illustrious career:

5 teams that got lit up by Steph Curry

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

#1, New Orleans Pelicans

On Oct. 31, 2015, Steph Curry lit up Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans to the tune of 53 points and eight 3-pointers on 63.0% shooting. This included Curry outscoring the Pelicans 28-26 in the third quarter en route to a 134-120 victory.

Curry’s 28-point quarter marked the highest-scoring quarter of his career. Following his impressive performance, Curry spoke about how his confidence was as high as ever:

“I've always had confidence. You just get better as a player and try to take it to another level. So that's what I'm trying to do this year.”

#2, Denver Nuggets

NBA stars Jamal Murray and Steph Curry

Steph Curry also dropped 53 points during the Warriors’ 116-107 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on April 12, 2021. Curry shot 58.3% that night while knocking down 10 3-pointers. He also recorded a 21-point first quarter.

In doing so, Curry passed NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain (17,783 career points) for the most points in Warriors franchise history. Chamberlain had previously held the record since 1964.

Following his record-breaking night, Curry spoke about how much of an honor it was for him to be mentioned alongside Chamberlain:

“To be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it’s surreal and it’s wild,” Curry said.

“If you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear his name, you know it’s something extremely special, no matter what it is.”

Also read: What happened to Jordan Poole? Looking back at punching incident involving Draymond Green which sent shockwaves across NBA

#3, New York Knicks

Former New York Knicks forward Kenyon Martin and Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

One of Steph Curry’s earliest signature performances came when he dropped 54 points against Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks on Feb. 27, 2013. The Warriors star drilled 11 3-pointers that night while shooting 64.3%. Unfortunately for Curry, it came in a loss as the Warriors fell 109-105 in Madison Square Garden.

However, the performance still helped put Curry on the map as one of the league’s premier offensive stars.

Following the tough loss, Curry spoke about how he was feeling it all game long:

“I felt good all night,” Curry said.

“Obviously played the whole game, so was just trying to keep my legs underneath me on the offensive end, and you know, just stick to the game on the defensive end. Once I started seeing that 3-ball go down in transition, all sorts of spots on the floor, I knew it was going to be a good night.”

Also read: LeBron James once described Stephen Curry's greatness with 9-word mantra for defenses

#4, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber and Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

The second-highest point total of Steph Curry’s career came when he scored 57 points against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6, 2021. Curry did so on 61.3% shooting while draining 11 3-pointers. However, it wasn’t enough as Golden State fell 134-132.

After the close loss, Curry spoke about what it felt like to be in such a strong offensive rhythm. However, he added that he had mixed emotions about his big night going to waste:

“That always is a good feeling when you feel like you’re in a rhythm, you just need a clean look and things are going to fall,” Curry said.

“It was that type of night. Obviously wanted to get the win. Kind of mixed feelings right now.”

Also read: Warriors reportedly sign Rodney McGruder who Klay Thompson once predicted would "be out of the league"

#5, Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

As for Steph Curry’s career-high in scoring, that came on Jan. 3, 2021, against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry recorded 62 points and eight 3-pointers on 58.1% shooting as the Warriors secured a 137-122 victory.

Following his career night, Curry spoke about his immense passion for the game of basketball:

“I love it. I love everything about what this game offers, the competitiveness and the fire,” Curry said.

“I never run from it. Just excited to be in that atmosphere where I get to play at the highest level and do what I do.”

Also read: "We have 6 starters": Steve Kerr still facing conundrum over Chris Paul's role with Warriors