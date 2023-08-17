5 Teams With Most Games on National TV in 2023-24 NBA Season

The NBA has just released its 2023-24 regular season schedule, with the league action tipping off on Oct. 14 and concluding on April 14 next year.

There are a number of games for fans to place on their calendars, while there are also several teams with the most nationally televised games.

Here's a look at the five teams with the most games on National TV.

#5 - The Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks - 30 games

Tied for the fifth spot with 30 games each are the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The defending champion Nuggets will look for another shot at competing in the 2024 NBA Finals for a possible second-straight championship.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are primed for a redemption season after their disappointing first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs against the Miami Heat. Under a new head coach in Adrian Griffin, fans can expect a different look to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team.

#4 - The Boston Celtics - 35 games

Listed in the fourth spot is the Boston Celtics, with 35 games. After a 2022 finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics fell short of getting another shot at the 2023 title as they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With Jaylen Brown playing under a huge contract extension alongside the newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics have a triple-threat scoring lineup with Jayson Tatum leading the way. The depth is not the same as last season with Marcus Smart and Grant Williams' departure from the team.

#3 - The Phoenix Suns - 37 games

With Bradley Beal's arrival, the Phoenix Suns have over 37 games in the upcoming NBA season. After losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Suns needed another piece to make them formidable in the league.

In exchange for Chris Paul and Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, the Suns have a juggernaut offense with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker remaining on the team.

#2 - The Los Angeles Lakers - 40 games

For the second spot on the list, the Los Angeles Lakers have 40 games for the season. Thanks to key moves in the trade deadline, the Lakers were able to make a late-season rally to snatch the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The team finished their season better than they started, as they reached the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, they ended up getting swept in the process.

Additionally, LeBron James will be entering his 21st season after initially being open-ended about a return to the league. With their quality role players intact, as D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves remain on the team, the Lakers could make things more interesting.

#1 - The Golden State Warriors - 41 games

Lastly, the Golden State Warriors hold the number one spot with 41 games for the season. Despite losing to the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, the Warriors still have their big three core in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With the addition of Chris Paul and the departure of Jordan Poole, the depth will continue to be tested, albeit the roster finally has a dependable point guard coming off the bench.

The 2023-24 NBA Regular Season will debut the In-Season Tournament

The In-Season Tournament will begin on Nov. 3 and will last until Nov. 28.

On Dec. 7, the tournament will transition and hold its Semifinals, while the finals will be on Dec. 9, with Las Vegas hosting these ball games.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver briefly talked about the NBA's In-Season tournament in an episode of "NBA Today":

"This is a concept that has been rumbling around the league office for around 15 years," Silver said. "We thought what a perfect opportunity for a global league like the NBA, and it's a perfect fit for our game. New traditions take time, But, all throughout sports, we are seeing new innovations, and now is the time for this NBA in-season tournament."

With the tournament set to begin in the upcoming regular season, it remains to be seen what kind of reception it's going to receive.

