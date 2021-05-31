Five things that should concern the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans ended the regular season 11th in the Western Conference standings, one spot shy of the play-in tournament. The 2021 offseason will allow the front office to make some changes that could make the team compete favorably in the new season.

There are a few concerns the New Orleans Pelicans need to address ahead of the new season. The team missed the NBA playoffs so there is a lot of time to reorganize and restrategize.

While several areas need improvement, what steps will be taken boils down to the aims of the franchise. The franchise has their work cut out for them in what could be a very busy offseason.

On that note, here are five things that should concern the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 offseason.

#5 Lonzo Ball's contract

Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball is currently a restricted free agent, which means that the New Orleans Pelicans can match any offer sheet he signs. The Pelicans and Ball failed to reach an agreement for an extension in the 2020 offseason. They will have a tough decision on whether he will be traded eventually.

Ball ended the 2020-21 regular season on a high, scoring career-high points in his last two games of the season. The New Orleans Pelicans' leading scorers, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, have also called for his return. It is unclear if the guard's demands will be met, in terms of salary.

#4 Building a team around Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has been inspirational for the New Orleans Pelicans but has missed out on playoff action in his two seasons in the NBA. The bulk load of securing wins has been left to the 20-year-old Zion Williamson.

“Through the first two seasons of his NBA career, @Zionwilliamson has shown incomparable versatility, the ability to transform into whatever unique offensive force New Orleans needs him to be”



Full 2020-21 season recap: https://t.co/0wUh3M5Agu — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 25, 2021

The right players have not been put around Zion, which is why most of their points have come from the work done in the paint by the forward. The New Orleans Pelicans front office needs to figure out a way to create a roster with several scoring options.

#3 Trade on NBA Draft day?

The New Orleans Pelicans have two All-Star caliber players on their roster and might need to add one more for maximum effectiveness. With a lot of young talent on the roster, adding another that will get less playing time and might not be as impactful on the court will be a liability.

Great breakdown of the Pelicans’ draft options from Will the Thrill...



Pelicans 2021 NBA Draft Big Board Vol. 1: Finding shooters and backcourt help https://t.co/KJ6CVVqTvx — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 28, 2021

Trading their first-round pick for a player that could have an impact in the 2021-22 season should be considered. Zion's rookie contract expiration is close, and just like Anthony Davis, the forward might leave in search of greener pastures.

#2 Prioritizing shooting

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been dreadful from beyond the arc. The team has finished the season ranked 26th in three-point shots made, and 29th in free-throw percentages.

Their game is centered around Williamson and Ingram driving to the rim or taking mid-range jumpers. With the upcoming free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans have an opportunity to add shooters to the roster that could help space the floor and open lanes for Zion.

#1 Defense

The New Orleans Pelicans defense is their main concern that needs to be addressed. They finished the season ranked 22nd in defensive rating(113.8).

Best offensive rating in NBA history:

1. Nets this season

2. Clippers this season

3. Bucks this season

4. Jazz this season



Worst defensive rating in NBA history:

1. Kings this season

2. Cavs in 2018-19

3. Blazers this season

4. Pelicans this season



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Tm85pobnCR — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 19, 2021

Some defensive-minded players will be free agents in the offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans should target one that can defend the rim and can also produce on the other end of the court.