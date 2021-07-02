5 Things which went wrong for Dallas Mavericks in the 2020-21 NBA season

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks once again fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In 2020, the LA Clippers took down the Mavs in six games, with Kristaps Porzingis out due to a knee injury and Doncic not at 100% fitness. The team was at seemingly full strength in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but a seven-game loss against the LA Clippers ended their season early once again.

Now, for the 2021-22 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have already rung in some big changes. Championship-winning coach Rick Carlisle has decided to leave the franchise and Jason Kidd will join as his replacement.

Kidd also won an NBA championship, but he did it as a player for Carlisle's 2011 Dallas Mavericks. There was some turmoil in the Dallas Mavericks' offices after the season ended and reports suggest that even Luka Doncic was a concern for the team when looking to the future.

5 Issues for Dallas Mavericks in the 2020-21 NBA season

Reports have also suggested that Porzingis was not happy with not having a similar status to Doncic. Moreover, there was a change in the front office as Donny Nelson will not return as the team's general manager after almost two decades. Nico Harrison has taken the GM position for the Dallas Mavericks in Nelson's stead.

The team finished fifth in the West with a 42-30 record in the 2020-21 season, with Doncic playing at a superstar level. However, the postseason was underwhelming for the team, as an initial 2-0 lead against the LA Clippers and then a 3-2 lead with Game 6 at home were not enough to close the deal.

There is work to do for the Dallas Mavericks, and we take a look at five things that went wrong for the squad in the 2020-21 campaign.

#5 The Dallas Mavericks struggled defensively

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts as he is fouled by Kristaps Porzingis

As was the case in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks had a solid offense, but struggled defensively in the 2020-21 season. Last year, Dallas ranked 18th in the NBA in Defensive Rating and the trend continued in the 2020-21 campaign, with the team having a 113 Defensive Rating (20th in the NBA).

In the NBA Playoffs, it only got worse for the Mavericks on the defensive side as the team's Defensive Rating stood at 119.7 points allowed per 100 possessions. Among postseason teams, they had the fourth-worst Defensive Rating from the regular season, just ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

#4 The offense was not the same as the previous year

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks fouls Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers.

Although the Dallas Mavericks were ninth in Offensive Rating in the 2020-21 NBA season with 115.4 points scored per 100 possessions, the offense was not at the same level as the previous campaign.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs to the best Offensive Rating in the entire NBA in the 2019-20 campaign. They recorded 116.7 points scored per 100 possessions.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the Mavericks were not able to perform at the same rate from the previous campaign. They averaged 112.4 points per game this year, compared to the 117 points-per-game average of 2019-20.

In terms of percentages, the Mavs were 13th in the NBA in field-goal percentage and 18th in 3P percentage. They were among the Top-10 in 3P shooting in the 2019-20 season.

