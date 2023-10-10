NBA fans are looking forward to the start of the 2023-24 season, which kicks off two weeks from now. We should expect arenas to be packed for another season, as both the Eastern and Western Conferences are expected to be very competitive once again.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the venues that host the teams and focus on the five worst arenas as rated by fans. Of course, the criteria vary from location to food options, pricing, seating and fans' entertainment.

5 worst NBA venues as rated by fans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Pistons

Little Caesars Arena has an average of 4.0 in ratings, which shows that fans are satisfied with what the arena offers, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Fans usually complain about seating, with some seats being very uncomfortable, while others say parking and food prices are very high.

#4, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets

Like Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Toyota Center in Houston gets an average of 4.0 in ratings, with fans citing parking prices and small seats as the main issues.

Some negative ratings refer to the time spent on exiting the arena after the game especially via the parking, while others write that there is no legroom in front of them, which makes their experience watching an NBA game quite uncomfortable.

#3, Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves

The same as the other two arenas, Target Center gets a 4.0 in ratings. For most, it is a comfortable arena, and located in downtown Minneapolis, it is easily accessible for fans.

Some things that could be improved are the temperature inside the arena, as some fans complained about it being too hot, and the same goes for seating, with complaints about them being too small.

#2, Moda Center, Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center takes a 3.9 in ratings, even though the majority of reviews are positive. The problem here is parking, with fans complaining about the time they need to exit the arena.

Others complained about the high parking prices and the poor customer service. Still, the majority of reviews offer a positive view of the Blazers' home court, despite the 3.9 in ratings.

#1, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Kings

Golden 1 Center is one of the most eco-friendly arenas in the NBA and worldwide, however, there are some negative reviews with regard to customer service, entrance security checks and high food prices.

Based on the ratings, the Sacramento Kings' home arena has the worst ratings among the 30 NBA arenas, with 3.8 out of 5.

On the other hand, we see that Oklahoma City Thunder's arena, PayCom Center, and Memphis Grizzlies Arena, FedEx Forum, have the highest ratings with an average of 4.6, with United Center (Chicago Bulls), Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks) and Amway Center (Orlando Magic) following with 4.5.

**Rating via The Stadium\s Guide