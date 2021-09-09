5 young NBA Players who can become unstoppable by adding one skill

The NBA is entering a new generation with new stars paving the way for the future. Currently served by talented players such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, to name a few, the NBA will see up-and-coming talent emerge with each season that passes.

While some of the young players have already established their position as future superstars and generational players, there is one question that needs to be asked. What is their ceiling?

With talent and success coming at such a young age, the excitement of watching these players is only transcended by the potential they have. As the NBA season progresses, teams look to their stars to perform on the big stage and lead the team to championships. There is no room for stagnation.

Keeping in mind the room for development, we take a look at the five young NBA players who can become unstoppable by adding one skill.

#1 Luka Doncic - Free Throw Shooting

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in action

Luka Doncic plays for the Dallas Mavericks and is already a bonafide superstar. At the young age of 22, Doncic just completed his third campaign in the NBA. With two All-Star selections already under his belt, Doncic has produced some of the most memorable moments in the past few years in the league.

Doncic's offensive prowess can only put him in the category of a genius. His understanding of spacing and how a defender will react to certain movements makes up for his lack of explosive athleticism that the league is used to.

While it is difficult to fault his style of play, one skill that would make him the complete offensive package is the ability to shoot free throws. Doncic, for his career, shoots 73.5% from the charity stripe.

By adding a consistent free-throw shooting stroke to his game, sending Luka to the line also becomes a pressure point for NBA defenses.

For the 2021-22 NBA season, Doncic put up 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists. While Luka does enter the conversation to be near unguardable, a free throw package would completely round out his game offensively.

#2 Zion Williamson - Midrange

Zion Williamson warms up before the New Orleans Pelicans game

Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson has emerged as an absolute phenomenon in the NBA. Having tasted fame early in life due to the viral nature of his highlight videos, Zion burst onto the stage with his freakish athleticism and brute strength.

Zion's style of play is best described as "bully ball." He gets the ball in the low post and muscles his way towards the basket. If it isn't for the Barkley-esque backdown, he just rips it through the defenses in a flash.

With a healthy shoulder bump waiting for a defender who tries to get in the way, Zion's overwhelming strength clears out entire lanes on his drive to the rim.

The method works for Zion. It earned him his first All-Star team selection in the 2020-21 season, and also saw him average 27 points for the season while shooting 61.1% from the field.

One skill, however, that will truly put Zion in the category of unstoppable is the ability to score effectively from the midrange. While it is not as glamorous as the three-point shot or as exciting as a dunk, the midrange gives Zion the ability to space the floor just enough for defenders to leave the lane open.

With the Pelicans potentially looking at developing Zion as a point-forward, Zion having a midrange game also improves the chances of defenders committing to his jumpshots which opens up the passing lanes for players cutting to the basket. I

Considering the load his joints have to bear with every drive he takes to the basket, a midrange game also adds some level of longevity to his game.

