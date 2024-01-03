Basketball
6 players with most “cripple-doubles” in NBA history

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jan 03, 2024 07:41 GMT
LA Clippers stars Russell Westbrook (left) and James Harden (right)
In the NBA, double-doubles are often celebrated, as they typically mean a player positively stuffed the stat sheet. Doubles-doubles involve players reaching double figures in two of the five main statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks).

However, occasionally players record undesirable “cripple-doubles,” AKA double-doubles along with 10 turnovers. While cripple-doubles aren’t an official stat, they mark an embarrassing statistical milestone for players.

The latest to achieve the dishonor is Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star recorded 23 points, 19 rebounds and 11 turnovers in the Kings’ 111-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Sabonis’ 11 turnovers marked a career-high. Meanwhile, he contributed over half of the Kings’ season-high 21 turnovers. However, despite the big man’s extremely poor playmaking performance, it was still his first career cripple-double.

Per Stathead, six players have recorded at least three cripple-doubles in NBA history, with two separating themselves from the rest of the pack. On that note, here are the league’s all-time cripple-double leaders:

NBA players with most cripple-doubles

#T3. Clyde Drexler (3)

Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler
Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler is tied for third in career cripple-doubles. The 10-time All-Star recorded three over 15 seasons.

#T3. Hakeem Olajuwon (3)

Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon (left)
Also tied for third is Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who tallied three cripple-doubles over his 18-year career.

#T2. Isiah Thomas (4)

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas is the first of two players tied for the second-most cripple-doubles with four over 13 seasons.

#T2. Magic Johnson (4)

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson
Thomas’ former rival, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, is the other player tied for second. The five-time NBA champion recorded four cripple-doubles over 13 seasons.

#T1. Russell Westbrook (8)

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook
Coming in first is a pair of LA Clippers teammates, the first being veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has racked up eight cripple-doubles through 16 seasons.

#T1. James Harden (8)

LA Clippers star guard James Harden
Westbrook’s teammate, star guard James Harden, is the other player tied for first, with eight cripple-doubles through 15 seasons.

