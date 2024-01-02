Listing only 3 active NBA players with 10,000 rebounds

Chicago Bulls veteran center Andre Drummond caused a stir when he proclaimed himself the NBA’s “best rebounder ever” this past offseason. Many fans scoffed at the notion, suggesting NBA legends such as Wilt Chamberlain and Dennis Rodman as superior candidates for the designation.

However, with the Bulls shorthanded lately, Drummond has reminded fans about his elite rebounding ability, averaging 21.3 rebounds per game over his last three games. Per Bulls PR, Drummond’s 64 total boards are the most in a three-game span by a Chicago player since Rodman in January 1998.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, despite the big man’s sustained rebounding dominance throughout his 12-year career, he only ranks 40th all-time in total career rebounds. Additionally, despite reaching 10,000 career boards earlier this season, he isn’t even the league’s rebounding leader among active players.

On that note, here are the only three active players with at least 10,000 career rebounds, including two with more than Drummond:

Active NBA players with 10,000+ career rebounds

#3. Andre Drummond (10,238 rebounds)

Chicago Bulls veteran center Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond ranks third among active players in career rebounds with 10,238 in 819 games over 12 seasons.

The two-time All-Star averaged a career-best 16.0 rpg in the 2017-18 season with the Detroit Pistons.

#2. DeAndre Jordan (10,418 rebounds)

Denver Nuggets veteran center DeAndre Jordan

In second is Denver Nuggets veteran center DeAndre Jordan with 10,418 rebounds in 1,033 games over 16 seasons.

The former All-Star averaged a career-high 15.2 rpg in the 2017-18 season with the LA Clippers.

Also Read: MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Nikola Jokic after Week 10

#1. LeBron James (10,896 rebounds)

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

Finally, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has the most rebounds of any active player with 10,896 in 1,452 games over 21 seasons.

James isn’t particularly known for rebounding, as his top rebounding season came when he averaged 8.6 rpg in the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the four-time champion has been one of the NBA’s most consistent all-around stat-sheet stuffers throughout his illustrious 21-year career.

Also Read: 5 teams that could cook up the best package for Pascal Siakam as NBA trade deadline nears