Nikola Jokic continues to be frontrunner for the NBA MVP award this season. Jokic, a two-time NBA MVP, and the reigning champion and Finals MVP with the Denver Nuggets, has been unstoppable early on and is on track to dethrone reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

With that in mind, we take a look at the top five candidates to claim the MVP award after Week 10, the final week of 2023.

NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Nikola Jokic after Week 10

#5 - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Last week: Games played: 0

Season: Games played: 32 (22 wins - 10 losses)

Last week: Didn't play due to injury

Season: 35.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 6.0 apg

We place him at No. 5 only because he didn't play at all in Week 10, due to an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Christmas Eve. He is the main reason for the Philadelphia 76ers' 22-10 record in the East and has his sight set on leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals this season.

He has averages of 35.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 6.0 apg and is a frontrunner to repeat as the MVP and scoring champion. Should he be able to return this week, he is expected to get back to the top spots of our MVP rankings.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 32 (24 wins - 8 losses)

Last week: 32.6 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 6.3 apg

Season: 30.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 5.5 apg

The "Greek Freak" continues to lead the way for the Milwaukee Bucks so far in the season. He averaged 32.6 ppg in Week 10, with the Bucks going 2-1 and staying just two games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics (26-6 to 24-8).

#3 - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Last week: Games played: 3 (3 wins - 0 loss)

Season: Games played: 31 (17 wins - 14 losses)

Last week: 25.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 17.6 apg

Season: 24.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 12.8 apg

Tyrese Haliburton is having an MVP-caliber year with the Indiana Pacers and has been playing at the highest level. He had 20 or more assists in two of the three games that the Pacers played in Week 10, with Indiana going a perfect 3-0.

Haliburton and the Pacers are at 17-14, just one and a half games behind the fourth-seeded Miami Heat (19-13).

#2 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 33 (19 wins - 14 losses)

Last week: 42.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 10.3 apg

Season: 33.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 9.3 apg

He had a 50-point game on Christmas Day and has been impressive since the start of the NBA season. The Dallas Mavericks are among the playoff contenders in the West. Expect Kyrie Irving to return soon to help them maintain a top four push.

#1 - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic (AP Photo/Matt York)

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 34 (23 wins - 11 losses)

Last week: 23.6 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 8.3 apg

Season: 26.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 9.2 apg

He is flirting with the triple-double in season averages and is the frontrunner to dethrone Joel Embiid. In Week 10, he kept on playing great on both ends, with Denver winning two of its three games and maintaining a top-three push.