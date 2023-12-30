Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest update on reigning MVP's status (Dec. 30)

Is Joel Embiid playing on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls after missing the last three games for the Philadelphia 76ers? Embiid has not played since Dec. 22 when the Sixers defeated the Toronto Raptors. He missed games against the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid has not been cleared to play tonight. He will miss his fourth consecutive game, but the Sixers are hoping that he'll be returning on January 2 when their current four-game road trip ends.

Paul Reed started for the reigning MVP in the Sixers' 131-127 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Marcus Morris Sr. and Mo Bamba have also been getting minutes at center during Embiid's absence.

Joel Embiid is not the only player on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report. Nicolas Batum is out due to a hamstring issue, while Kenyon Martin Jr. is a game-time decision due to a non-COVID illness.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right ankle on Dec. 22 against the Toronto Raptors. The injury happened with less than six minutes left in the first quarter. Embiid went up to block a shot when he landed on Jakob Poeltl's foot.

The reigning MVP immediately grabbed his right foot and was on the floor for a few minutes. He played through the injury and finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four blocks. More importantly, the Philadelphia 76ers earned a 121-111 win.

Embiid has had foot issues early in his career and has been known as an injury-prone player. However, he has stayed relatively healthy in the past few seasons, working on his durability and availability.

Joel Embiid's stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Believe it or not, Joel Embiid has only played 15 games against the Chicago Bulls in his career. Embiid is averaging 29.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field.

Embiid's record against the Bulls is an impressive one at 13-2. He even dropped a 50-point performance on them in the 2020-21 NBA season. He has missed 10 games versus Chicago in his career and the Philadelphia 76ers are 4-6 in those games.

