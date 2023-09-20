8 NBA teams that need a small forward

Small forwards in the NBA are usually viewed as Jacks of all trades, further underlying the key role they play in any team’s success. While some teams have already solid play from their wing players, some do not and may have to level up for the upcoming season.

Here are eight teams that could improve their play from the small forward spot:

8 NBA teams in need of a small forward

#1. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have it covered in the backcourt with All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and up front, they have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, leaving the role of small forward to be addressed.

In the offseason, they got the services of Max Strus from the Miami Heat to help fortify the three spot, which was a sound move considering how effectively Strus showed his two-way abilities as a player in the Heat’s championship run last year.

He should fit in the rotation, which also includes Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Mobley and Georges Niang.

#2. Detroit Pistons

Another team that could use improved play from the small forward spot is Detroit, particularly someone who can shoot to give more space for the team’s talented guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey to work their magic.

The Detroit Pistons picked wingman Ausar Thompson fifth overall in this year’s rookie draft, which should be of help. They also got veteran Joe Harris in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. A healthy Bojan Bogdanovic is also needed if Detroit is to soar in the upcoming season.

#3. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks still have Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to banner their campaign but they need to have the needed pieces at small forward to complement the play of their talented starting backcourt.

A.J. Griffin was solid in his rookie season while the addition of Saddiq Bey mid-way last year was also a help with his outside shooting and defense.

Atlanta must find that steady three-and-D guy to be competitive and make another run for the playoffs.

#4. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies lost a key piece in wingman Dillon Brooks, who they let go in the offseason. Memphis must now find another impactful two-way player to help its motor to run.

The team has guys like John Konchar, Luke Kennard, Kenny Lofton Jr. and new acquisition Marcus Smart to play the role but it remains to be seen if they are the help that Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. need.

#5. Milwaukee Bucks

Following a disastrous exit in the playoffs last season, the Milwaukee Bucks need everything in working condition for their redemption tour. One of the areas they need to improve on is small forward play.

Milwaukee has Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen in the fold, which on paper is not bad. But these guys have to make their presence felt and deliver in the clutch for the Bucks to redeem themselves and go deep in the competition.

Failure to do so will leave superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with more things to ponder as he decides his future with the team.

#6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Floor spacing that a capable small forward can bring is what the Minnesota Timberwolves need.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Colbert have their roles cut out in the team, giving rise to the need to have available pieces to enhance what they bring, especially in the three spot.

Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown Jr. and Jaden McDaniel are a workable core of small forwards and for the good of the team, they have to deliver.

#7. Philadelphia 76ers

If James Harden stays in Philadelphia, the team still has a formidable core along with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

A versatile forward who can do the in-betweens is needed by the Sixers though to finally go over the hump and compete for an NBA title.

Danuel House Jr., Louis King and Furkan Korkmaz are there but the verdict is still out if they are the answer to what Philadelphia wants.

#8. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings found a steady small forward last season in Keegan Murray but they must shore up the position some more to give them flexibility and further push.

Harrison Barnes, Kessler Edwards, Trey Lyles and Kevin Huerter are capable of giving what Sacramento needs. They just have to do it more consistently.