Anthony Davis Injury Report: Latest on the LA Lakers superstar’s status ahead of showdown against Portland Trail Blazers (January 21)

Anthony Davis' injury status is a level of concern for the LA Lakers, who will look to recover from their blowout home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, as they host the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the second-worst record in the West with 12 wins and 29 losses. Meanwhile, the Lakers have 21 wins and 22 losses and hold the final play-in spot, tied with the Houston Rockets (20-21).

This is the final game of the franchise's homestand, with the Lakers playing 10 of their previous 11 games at home. Still, the 17-time NBA champions have failed to take advantage of playing consecutive games at home and continue to struggle after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament in early December.

Anthony Davis injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Davis' injury doesn't appear to be serious. He is part of the Lakers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis is dealing with tendinopathy in his bilateral Achilles. The franchise is listing him as questionable, however, the likely scenario is that he will be able to play, as he played through it on Friday's game vs the Brooklyn Nets.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis has missed only two games for the Lakers this season. The team has played 43 games this season, and Davis has appeared in 41 of them with averages of 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Davis' injury list includes injuries to his Achilles, ankle, hip, adductor and abductor since the start of the season, but none of these injuries has kept him out. Still, the Lakers wanted to manage his minutes and minimize the risk of a more serious injury, but the team's struggles have forced him to play heavy minutes. Davis has averaged 36.1 minutes per game.

Anthony Davis calls Lakers' current struggles "frustrating, not concerning"

Since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have struggled and failed to consistently play on both ends. Thus, they fight to maintain the final play-in spot, with the Rockets and Golden State Warriors also in the mix.

After Friday's 130-112 loss to the Nets, Davis addressed the team's current struggles and said:

"I wouldn't say concerning. There's frustration, for sure. Concern is when you know that you're not a good team and you can't do it. We have shown it and we are not doing it. So, it is more frustrating than concerning for me."

Moving forward, Anthony Davis' injury status will be important for the team's success, as the Lakers can't afford to lose him long-term, as has happened over the past few years.

Aside from Davis, the Lakers continue to battle injury woes, with LeBron James and Taurean Prince also questionable for the game against the Blazers. Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent remain out as well.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!