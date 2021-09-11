Anthony Davis or Zion Williamson: Who had the better start to their NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans?

Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson, two of the best talents to enter the NBA in the last decade, starred separately as rookies for the New Orleans Pelicans (Davis when NO was the Hornets). As Zion's star rises, and AD looks to return to All NBA form, let's analyze their rookie seasons in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012

As a power forward, the 19-year old out of Kentucky, and the number one overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, played 29 minutes a game. In that time he shot 51% from the floor, scored 14 points, grabbed eight boards, blocked two shots and made a steal a game.

He had 89 turnovers to 63 assists, hit at a 75% clip from the line, and missed the only three he attempted in 64 games (60 starts). He was on every highlight show jumping over and around or dunking on someone. His agility on the open floor as a ball handler was special.

Everyone knew Anthony Davis would be a great player, and his rookie year was just a taste.

Zion Williamson for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019

The 6'7" 284 lbs tank out of Duke was also the first pick in his draft. The ease, quickness and strength of getting to the rim may be something the NBA hasn't seen in quite some time. Zion's athleticism despite such a large frame is down right scary.

As a rookie, he was spectacular at times: in an average playing time of 28 minutes per game, he shot 58% (43% from the arc), scored 23 points a game and contributed six rebounds. Zion had limited game time and only played in 24 games played because of a torn meniscus suffered in the preseason, and he missed 44 games.

Zion's debut, however, was one for the ages: he was 4-4 from behind the arc, scored 22 points (17 consecutive in a 3:08 span in the 4th) and pulled down seven boards.

Zion was everything that everyone thought he was in the first game he played in the NBA. He went on to become the youngest player to score 20 points in 10 consecutive games and scored a career high of 35 points vs. the Lakers in March.

Circumstances

Anthony Davis has done something no other basketball player has: he's won an NCAA title, NBA title, Olympic Gold Medal, and the FIBA World Cup. He's an NBA All-Star Game MVP -- where he set an NBA record of 52 points -- yet has struggled to stay on the floor.

Zion Williamson is just getting started. He's an NBA All-Star phenom looking to rack up scoring titles. There's no matchup for him in the NBA. With New Orleans looking for Zion to be a version of a point forward, his usage rate will be high.

He will score on everybody if he has a path to the basket with the ball in his hands. His ability to hit three set shots is another scary component of his game.

Games against each other in the NBA

In the two NBA games against each other, Zion has averaged 25 points, nine boards and five dimes. AD put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocks.

In one of those games, Zion scored his career high -- the aforementioned 35 points. That Anthony Davis would rather play the 4 might lead to classic matchups between the two depending on where Zion is playing on offense.

Zion Williamson's 22 points are the most by a Pelicans player in his debut in franchise history. Anthony Davis held the previous record with 21 points. pic.twitter.com/APFNkXZGtI — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2020

Verdict

I don't think this is close. Anthony Davis showed flashes of greatness, yet Zion blew the doors off any NBA expectation of him in 2019. What will be interesting moving forward is if both men are able to stay healthy given the stress put on their body types whenever on the floor.

Zion will have to be in NBA shape to even play in the league, and that he must do so is yet another scary proposition. As great as Anthony Davis is, that Zion could possibly be better is almost insanity.

He flirted with Michael Jordan's rookie marks: highest average through first 24 games in the NBA and scoring 20 points,16 out of his first 20 games. As he becomes more comfortable in the league, look out below.

