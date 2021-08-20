New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart: Predicted starting lineup for Zion Williamson and co. in the 2021-22 NBA season

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans had a rather underwhelming 2020-21 NBA season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 31-41 record. Given their performance, it was expected that the front office would make changes. They started by letting go of head coach Stan Van Gundy, replacing him with former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green.

The New Orleans Pelicans have also undergone a number of roster changes, including the rather anticipated departures of Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. But they've also made an attempt to surround their young star with good talent.

Before we delve into the potential starting lineup for the Pels, let's look at all the noteworthy players they've acquired or re-signed in the offseason.

Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas shoots over Royce O'Neale

In a trade that saw Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe go the other way, the New Orleans Pelicans received a skilled big man in Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pels had to part with their 10th and 40th overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft but received the 17th and 51st picks in return.

The addition of Valanciunas is a definite upside at the center spot. Valanciunas is a skilled rebounder and an efficient scorer who can stretch the floor. He shot the ball at 59.2% from the field and 36.8% from downtown last season.

Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham in action for the Charlotte Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans also landed restricted free agent Devonte' Graham as part of a sign-and-trade deal from the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans signed Graham to a four-year contract worth $47 million.

The New Orleans Pelicans are landing Charlotte restricted free agent guard Devonte Graham on a four-year, $47M contract in a sign-and-trade deal, agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Devonte' Graham is a spot-up shooter who averaged 14.8 points on 37.5% shooting from 3-point territory. Having missed 22 games last season due to injury and knee discomfort, his health will be something the Pelicans should be wary of.

Graham may find himself primarily in catch-and-shoot positions to maximize his potential, but he has shown the ability to create shots off the dribble as well. He also brings playmaking skills to the table

Josh Hart

Josh Hart in action for the Pels

Perhaps one of the more important signings for the defensive side of things, the Pelicans re-signed Josh Hart to a three-year, $38 million deal.

Restricted free agent G Josh Hart is closing in on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Aaron Mintz, Steven Heumann and Dave Spahn of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Josh Hart is a tough defender and rebounder. One of the league leaders in rebounding among guards, Hart contributes to the team with his hustle and other intangibles that aren't necessarily reflected in the box scores.

Tomas Satoransky

Tomas Satoransky dunks the ball

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Tomas Satoranksy from the Chicago Bulls along with Garrett Temple as part of the Lonzo Ball and sign-and-trade. Satoransky is a 6’7” combo guard who adds significant playmaking potential to any team he is on.

The Chicago Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, who's signing a four-year, $85M contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Satoransky shot an efficient 51.4% from the field last season for the Bulls. He can enhance the offense by creating open looks for his teammates while also putting pressure on defenses by creating his own shot in the mid-range.

New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart

With Lonzo Ball getting traded to the Chicago Bulls, it became increasingly necessary for the New Orleans Pelicans to find a suitable guard who could run the floor with Zion Williamson.

By adding depth to the backcourt with the availability of Tomas Satoransky, the playmaking problems are addressed as Satoransky can contribute as a reliable veteran point guard. Temple's acquisition also provides the much-needed veteran leadership. He's a versatile player who can guard and play multiple positions.

With all the moves made in the offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have only addressed a small part of their shooting problems by signing Devonte' Graham. But the dearth of consistent shooters from beyond the arc could create spacing issues for players like Zion and Valanciunas who are based near the basket.

Re-signing Willy Hernangomez also gives them some additional depth in the center spot. The Pelicans, at the moment, boast a solid frontcourt but the backcourt could use some reliable shooters.

On that note, let's dive into the New Orleans Pelicans' depth chart.

Guards Devonte' Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Kira Lewis Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada, Jose Alvarado (two-way) Forwards Zion Willamson, Brandon Ingram, Garrett Temple, Naji Marshall, Wenyen Gabriel, Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones, Daulton Hommes (two-way) Bigs Jonas Valanciunas, Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

With the addition of Jonas Valanciunas, the New Orleans Pelicans can explore half-court sets with Valnaciunas as the focus of the offense for those plays. The development of Kira Lewis Jr. is also something the Pelicans fans should be excited about. Last season, Lewis Jr. showed signs of being a reliable point guard who can get his own shot while creating for others off the dribble.

New Orleans Pelicans' Predicted Starting Lineup

With a new head coach in Willie Green dictating proceedings, there is a lot that is unknown regarding the brand of basketball the New Orleans Pelicans will play.

Given the pieces put in place by the front office, we can assume a frontcourt consisting of Zion Williamson at the power forward position, Brandon Ingram at small forward, with Jonas Valanciunas playing as the center.

The New Orleans Pelicans' backcourt will most likely comprise Devonte' Graham at the point guard slot, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing shooting guard. However, this could vary as it is easily possible for Josh Hart to start at the shooting guard spot to provide defensive intensity to the team.

Zion Williamson's style features genuine potential for playing the point-forward role. As the trend in the league goes to allow the best player in the team to bring the ball up the court, it is more than likely that Zion might follow suit.

The New Orleans Pelicans may experience some growing pains due to new coaching styles and setting an identity in terms of playing style early in the season. Brandon Ingram has a natural sense for iso situations that suit the half-court system. This contrasts heavily with the fastbreak, run-and-gun style best suited to Zion Williamson. In any case, the coaching staff will have a lot on their plate.

