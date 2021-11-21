3 reasons why Jimmy Butler’s leadership is a big part of the Miami Heat early-season success

Jimmy Butler is recognized as one of the top leaders in the NBA. Coming in at 11-6, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are considered top contenders in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

The 32 year old Butler, a 5-time NBA All-Star and 5-time member of the NBA All Defensive team, has made four All NBA teams, won the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2015, and was last season's steals leader. He is known as one of the best two-way players, and is a superstar that transcends stats.

Simply put, Jimmy Butler is a leader of men, and a winner to rely on. As the tough Miami Heat loaded up in the offseason, the one constant is Jimmy Butler's leadership. Here are three reasons why Jimmy Butler is key to early season success in South Beach.

All while having another All-Defense season NBA.com has Jimmy Butler in the top 5 for MVP right now #JiMVP agenda in full forceJimmy is third in EPM behind Steph and Jokic.Averaging 25, 6 and 6 on 53% shootingLeading the NBA in FT rate, shooting 86% thereAll while having another All-Defense season NBA.com has Jimmy Butler in the top 5 for MVP right now#JiMVP agenda in full forceJimmy is third in EPM behind Steph and Jokic.Averaging 25, 6 and 6 on 53% shootingLeading the NBA in FT rate, shooting 86% thereAll while having another All-Defense season https://t.co/SElQrRQ12Z

The Miami Heat

We all know that Pat Riley doesn't play around. The Miami Heat offseason saw the signings of veteran tough guys Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris. Added to the roster that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat have a formidable squad that will be difficult to crack in the playoffs.

They have the toughness, skill, experience and the desire to rectify what Miami saw as an anomaly last season. Everyone to a man has stepped up, and the re-emergence of Tyler Herro is a major spark.

The Eastern Conference

As the Brooklyn Nets round into shape and lead the Eastern Conference by one half game over the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat lurk like a dark horse in the conference. Championship experience is more of a boost than adding inexperienced talent exclusively, and do not be surprised if the Miami Heat finish as the last team standing in the East.

Currently, 11 teams are capable of making the playoffs, so the East will be no cakewalk, and despite the cumulative age of the Miami Heat being a concern, veteran leadership will be the equalizer.

#3 Jimmy Butler is accountable

In August, Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension that will keep him in Miami as things get very interesting in a raging Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat are building character pieces that will not fade as the playoff spotlight shines bright.

One of Jimmy Butler's best basketball qualities is holding himself accountable first and then holding his teammates accountable as well. He jokes at times when he chides his teammates, yet definitely has their backs when necessary.

#HeatCulture Most triple-doubles in Heat history:9 - LeBron James8 - Jimmy Butler5 - Bam Adebayo5 - Dwyane Wade Most triple-doubles in Heat history: 9 - LeBron James8 - Jimmy Butler5 - Bam Adebayo5 - Dwyane Wade #HeatCulture https://t.co/PmU4zu5ATe

#2 Sense of urgency

Advancing to the NBA Finals in the midst of Covid-19 had to be an experience. Jimmy Butler put the Miami Heat on his back and despite losing a tough series to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble, a standard of excellence was set.

Things fell apart last season as the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat in the first round. No one rested on their laurels, free agency was a priority, and re-upping Jimmy Butler happened.

There have been many instances across the years where Jimmy Butler has taken himself and his teammates to task, and having a leader who will do so no matter the situation is a great advantage to use later in the dog days of the season.

#1 Winner

There are very few pro athletes that are relied on as much as Jimmy Butler. In the NBA, Butler is respected for creating a basketball career after going through so much just to make it to Marquette.

The early season NBA MVP candidate's time in with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers have left tattoos of sorts. So much has happened, and as a result, Jimmy Butler is battle tested and ready for whatever comes next.

He has been the focus of turmoil and team dissension, and while the pejorative press may not have been warranted, what was left was his determination to become an NBA champion. The shoulder chips of wary men become the force others use to reach for the pinnacle.

Jimmy Butler is a walking inspiration. The pinnacle has eluded Butler, and as he walks into the cagey veteran stages of his NBA career, the only thing left to do is to win.

