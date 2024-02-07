Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for February 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics continue their seven-game home stand on Wednesday when they host the Atlanta Hawks. It will be the second game of the season between the two teams, with the Celtics winning 113-103 on Nov. 26 at TD Garden.

Boston is 3-2 in their current home stand, with losses to the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off a successful six-game home stand, going 4-2.

Wednesday's game will be the 391st regular-season meeting between the Celtics and Hawks since their first game on Nov. 22, 1949. That was when the Hawks were still known as the Tri-Cities Blackhawks. The Celtics enter the game on a six-game winning streak over Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Feb. 7, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have been relatively healthy this season, with minor injuries to Trae Young recently. They missed Jalen Johnson early in the campaign, but injuries are not the reason why they are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have avoided any major injuries to their best players. Kristaps Porzingis has missed 14 games this season, but the Celtics had the depth to cope with his absence.

Atlanta Hawks injury reports for Feb. 7

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with injuries and will have two players out because of it. Clint Capela is out with a left adductor strain, while Mouhamed Gueye continues to recover from a back problem.

Vit Krejci, Kobe Bufkin and Seth Lundy are out but not injured. They have been assigned to the NBA G League. De'Andre Hunter was tagged as probable due to injury management but is expected to play.

Player Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out G League Assignment Clint Capela Out Left Adductor Strain Mouhamed Gueye Out Right Low Back Stress Fracture De'Andre Hunter Probable Right Knee Injury Management Vit Krejci Out G League Assignment Seth Lundy Out G League Assignment

Boston Celtics injury reports for Feb. 7

The Boston Celtics have only one player listed as injured. Jrue Holiday is questionable because of a right elbow strain. He has been dealing with the injury over the lsat few weeks but has continued to play through it.

Two players are listed as out – JD Davison and Drew Peterson. But they are not injured. They are assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury JD Davison Out G League Assignment Jrue Holiday Questionable Right Elbow Strain Drew Peterson Out G League Assignment

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta and NBC Sports Boston.

It will also be available on radio stations across the United States via SiriusXM NBA Radio. It will be locally available on WZGC 92.9 The Game in Atlanta and 98.5 The Sports Hub in the New England area.

Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

