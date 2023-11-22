Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 22, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets is one of 14 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday night. It's the first meeting between the two teams this season and the 193rd overall. Let's take a look at the preview of Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets with prediction and betting tips.

Brooklyn have won seven out of the last 10 matches against the Hawks. They also won the season series last season 3-1. But it's Atlanta that's ahead in the all-time matchup 104-88.

The last time the two teams faced each other was on March 31 when the Nets got the blowout 124-107 win at the Barclays Center. Mikal Bridges had 42 points, four rebounds and three assists in that game, while Trae Young had a stinker with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets is scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast-ATL and YES Network.

Moneyline: Hawks (-185) vs Nets (+155)

Spread: Hawks -4 (-110) vs Nets +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (u231.5) vs Nets -110 (o231.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Atlanta Hawks are on a three-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's matchup. They are coming off a 157-152 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. They have one more game in the competition, but have a very slim chance of making it to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are also on a losing streak. They have lost two consecutive games to the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets and Hawks have the same record of 6-7, but the Atlanta are just 2-5 at home this season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets predicted lineups

The Atlanta Hawks have three players listed on their injury report on Tuesday. Those three players are still expected to be out for tonight's matchup so head coach Quin Snyder will use a starting lineup of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets also have three injured players on their injury report – Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas and Dennis Smith Jr. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn will likely use a starting five consisting of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Trae Young has an over/under of 24.5 points for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young is favored to go under since he's scored less than 24.5 points in two of his last three games. He's also averaging just 24.6 points this season.

Nic Claxton is favored to go over 8.5 rebounds in the matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Claxton is averaging 8.2 rebounds this season and has only gone over 8.5 rebounds twice in his last five games.

Young has an over/under of 10.5 assists, which is under his season average of 10.8. He's favored to go under, but it should be noted that he's gone over 10.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are favored to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday despite being an even matchup on paper. The Hawks are also coming off a fast-paced game against the Indiana Pacers, which will be a factor as this will be their second game of a back-to-back.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Hawks and they will cover the spread. The total should go over due to both teams' offense. It's also not a bad idea to bet on the Nets since they have the fresher legs.

