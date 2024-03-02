Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

There are five games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Nets winning the two most recent meetings on Dec. 6 and Feb. 29.

Atlanta won the first matchup 147-145 on Nov. 22, which was a high-scoring overtime thriller. The Nets got their revenge in the next two games – a 114-113 win at the State Farm Arena in early December and a blowout win last Thursday at the Barclays Center.

Saturday's game will be the 196th regular-season meeting between the Hawks and Nets. The Hawks have not won a season series against the Nets since the 2015-16 campaign. Brooklyn has also beaten Atlanta seven times out of the last 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game is on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 3:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta and the YES Network in New York City.

Moneyline: Hawks (+105) vs Nets (-125)

Spread: Hawks +2 (-110) vs Nets -2 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks o220 (-110) vs Nets u220 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Atlanta Hawks have only four wins in their last 10 games, but remain 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks are struggling for consistency, which has been a problem all season long. Trae Young's absence due to a finger injury also won't help their campaign.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are trying to catch up to the Hawks in the standings. The Nets are still three games behind Atlanta, but have been playing better since struggling in Kevin Ollie's first few games. They have won five of their last 10 contests.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

The Atlanta Hawks have two players listed as injured – Trae Young and Onyeka Okungwu. Head coach Quin Snyder is expected to use a starting five consisting of Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets will be without two players plus one questionable player. Head coach Kevin Ollie will likely use the same starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Dejounte Murray has an over/under of 22.5 points and is projected to score at least 23 points. Murray has gone over 22.5 points thrice in his last four games. Bet on him to do the same on Saturday since he'll be the No. 1 option on offense without Trae Young.

Mikal Bridges is projected to score 21.2 points against the Atlanta Hawks, which is higher than his over/under of 20.5 points. Bridges has not reached at least 21 points in his last four games. Take the safe route and bet on him to go under 20.5 points.

Jalen Johnson is favored to go over 16.5 points and is projected to do just that. Johnson has scored at least 17 points thrice in his last five games. With Trae Young out, Johnson will likely be the second option on offense. Bet on him to go over 16.5 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the slight favorites to win the game on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets have the homecourt advantage and the momentum from Thursday's win. However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Hawks will get the upset win and cover the spread, while the total will go over,

