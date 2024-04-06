Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks finish a West Coast itinerary with a visit to Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets. Atlanta, which lost 129-122 in December, will hope to avoid a shutout in the season series. The Hawks will try to accomplish their goal without Trae Young, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okungwu.

The Nuggets still have a shot at the Western Conference’s top seed if they have a strong finishing kick. They will try to dispatch the visitors who are already assured of a play-in spot in the East. The defending champs could still be without Jamal Murray in the rematch with the Hawks.

Atlanta’s berth in the play-in tournament is set. They will try to finish the game against the defending champs without getting another injury. The Hawks’ sights are likely set on the Eastern Conference rather than their opponents on Saturday.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Ball Arena will host the rematch between the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets. Altitude and Bally Sports SE-ATL will cover the game as it is not on national TV. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+575) vs. Nuggets (-850)

Spread: Hawks (-12.5) vs. Nuggets (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o221.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u221.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Game preview

The Atlanta Hawks have nothing to play for on Saturday. Win or lose, they will be going to fight their way through the play-in tournament for a postseason spot. Hawks coach Quin Snyder could limit his best players as they wait for the pre-playoff format to start.

The Denver Nuggets aren’t conceding the No. 1 seed in the West to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the Timberwolves’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the defending champs will have a chance to overtake them. A win versus Atlanta will accomplish that goal so the Nuggets will be going all out for a win.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - De’Andre Hunter, SF - Jalen Johnson, C - Clint Capela, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic and PG - Dejounte Murray will start for the Atlanta Hawks.

Bruno Fernando has played well without Onyeka Okungwu. He will likely get the sixth-man role as another body to help contain Nikola Jokic.

PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, PG - Reggie Jackson and SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are likely lining up for the Denver Nuggets.

Christian Braun or Peyton Watson will likely come in first depending on the matchup or how Nuggets coach Mike Malone sees the game.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic has a 28.5 over/under points prop on Saturday. “The Joker” has been demolishing defenders in his last two games.

Without Jamal Murray, he has had to score more for the defending champs. He's averaging 39.0 PPG this month and is likely having another big scoring night against the crippled Hawks.

Dejounte Murray gets a 22.5 over/under points prop in the rematch with the Nuggets. Murray hasn’t had a good April, averaging just 19.0 PPG. Hawks coach Quin Snyder might not keep him in for long as he wants the point guard to be healthy. Murray could fail to top his points prop.

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Nuggets’ need to win the game and the Hawks’ crippled roster will not go well for Atlanta. Denver could start the rout early and beat the Hawks against the +12.5 spread.