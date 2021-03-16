Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The new-look Atlanta Hawks take on a struggling Houston Rockets in a 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Toyota Center on Tuesday.

After a rough start to the season, Trae Young has led the Atlanta Hawks to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are phasing into a new era without James Harden but have found it difficult to win games with their new roster.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16th; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 17th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Houston Rockets Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets look quite different now, as they are entering a phase without James Harden. They are 14th in the Western Conference, with a record of 11-26 on the season. The Rockets are on a 16-game losing streak, and several players on their roster are facing injury issues.

Dante Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin), Rodions Kurucs (oblique), Christian Wood (ankle), John Wall (knee) and David Nwaba (wrist) are all ruled out for the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Moreover, Danuel House Jr. (knee) and Ben McLemore (ankle) are listed as questionable for this game. With so many players injured or unavailable, it is increasingly difficult to see them winning matches.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

Victor Oladipo is the only real scoring threat the Houston Rockets possess. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He has a bigger burden this game since many of his teammates are absent from the floor, including 'Most Improved Player' candidate Christian Wood and star point guard John Wall.

John Wall and Victor Oladipo combined for 69 points tonight. #Rockets — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 4, 2021

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr., G - Victor Oladipo, F - Jae'Sean Tate, F - Kenyon Martin Jr., C - Justin Patton.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks have resurged after a poor run in the middle and are entering this match on a five-game winning streak. They are 19-20 for the season, and if they continue their good run, they could get a decent playoff seed in their Conference.

The Atlanta Hawks have several players who are performing well this season. Clint Capela is having a career-high campaign and is leading the league in rebounds. John Collins and Kevin Huerter have also been putting great production on the floor, while Trae Young leads the team in points.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is already making a case for one of the top point guards in the league.

He is one of just 17 players averaging more than 25 points per game this season and is also averaging a near double-double with 9.2 assists a night. Young is undoubtedly the team's best player and will have a lot of the scoring burden on the night.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - Danilo Gallinari, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela.

Hawks vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are overwhelming favorites to win this matchup. They have most of their lineup healthy and are averaging great numbers, while the Houston Rockets are facing major injury issues. Moreover, the Houston Rockets are entering this matchup on a long losing streak, while the Hawks are on a five-game winning one.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets game will have local coverage on the FOX Sports Southeast and AT&T Sportsnet - South. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.