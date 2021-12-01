Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 1st.

The Atlanta Hawks head into this game on the back of a 99-90 win against the New York Knicks, which helped them improve to 11-10 for the season.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, head into this game on the heels of a close 98-100 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup against the Brooklyn Nets

The Atlanta Hawks have a few names on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

A key omission comes in the form of Bogdan Bogdanovic, who suffered an ankle sprain earlier this week. His status has been noted as day-to-day, and he should return to action soon.

Cam Reddish has been listed as questionable for this game. The 22-year-old sustained a wrist injury around the same time as Bogdanovic. While his situation isn't as bad, his availability will likely be a game-time decision for the Atlanta Hawks.

Long-term injuries will see Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter away from the side. Okongwu is expected to return around mid-December, while Hunter will likely return in late January.

Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery): Out

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday attempts a jump shot

The Indiana Pacers have a few key players in their injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

A notable absence will be Justin Holiday, who will miss the game due to the league's health and safety protocols. He is expected to clear quarantine around December 10th.

Myles Turner has also been listed as questionable for this game. Having missed the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID-related illness, Turner will continue to be away from the team. His status will be a game-time decision.

A long-term injury continues to leave TJ Warren sidelined. There is no set timeline for his return.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Justin Holiday Out Health and Safety Protocol Myles Turner Questionable Illness TJ Warren Out Foot

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks head into Wednesday's game on the back of a 99-90 win against the New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks have had a shaky relationship with injuries this season. There have been multiple scares regarding Trae Young's ankle, while Bogdan Bogdanovic has been on the injury report multiple times.

Outside of those two, De'Andre Hunter was due to make a comeback from injury this season. However, after he suffered another wrist injury that sidelined him for an extended period of time, the team is shorthanded in the forward spot.

While also factoring in the potential absence of Cam Reddish, the Atlanta Hawks will be forced to look deep into their bench for support. With the availability of Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams, the Hawks still have some veteran presence in their team.

The starting rotation won't see much change as the primary duo of John Collins and Trae Young continue to run rampant. However, the absence of Bogdanovic will force Kevin Huerter to pick up the role of being a perimeter threat.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers head into Wednesday's game on the back of a close 98-100 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Indiana Pacers have an extremely talented group of players in their starting rotation. They are led by the reliable duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis. The presence of Myles Turner as a rim protector and Caris LeVert as a scorer also gives the Pacers a lot of flexibility.

However, with the absence of some key pieces ahead of Wednesday's matchup, the Indiana Pacers will be forced to go small against the Atlanta Hawks. With TJ McConnell stepping up as starting point, Sabonis moving to the five might force Chris Duarte to step into the forward position.

The lack of size will affect the team's rebounding numbers. However, the perimeter defense, with McConnell being a threat for steals, might serve Indiana better in this game.

With a small rotation having been played in most games, the Indiana Pacers may have to look at end-of-bench players to contribute to their efforts against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela

Indiana Pacers

G - TJ McConnell | G - Malcolm Brogdon | F - Caris LeVert | F - Chris Duarte | C - Domantas Sabonis

