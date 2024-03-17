Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers matchup is one of seven games scheduled for NBA Sunday. The Clippers are looking for the series sweep, while the Hawks want revenge for their 149-144 loss at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Feb. 5. The two teams have split their season series since the 2018-19 season.

The Clippers are coming off a 112-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in what was a lackluster performance from Ty Lue's men. They have been banged up the past few games, with Kawhi Leonard dealing with a back problem. Russell Westbrook has been out since last month, while Paul George and James Harden are nursing minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are on a three-game losing streak and are 0-2 in their five-game road trip. The Hawks are trying to survive without Trae Young, who underwent left hand surgery a few weeks ago. He's expected to return at some point later this season.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers game is on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBA TV. It is also available through the local channels Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta and KTLA.

Moneyline: Hawks (+320) vs Clippers (-400)

Spread: Hawks +9 (-108) vs Clippers -9 (-112)

Total (O/U): Hawks o220.5 (-113) vs Clippers u220.5 (-107)

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers preview

The Atlanta Hawks are currently eight games below .500 but remain 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks have been inconsistent this season amid the rumors of a potential trade involving Dejounte Murray. It's a lost season for Atlanta but they could salvage it by making the Play-In Tournament.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers remain fourth in the Western Conference standings despite going 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Clippers have a formidable group capable of making a huge run, but health will always be a huge factor for them heading into the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Atlanta Hawks have six players on their injury report, including starters Trae Young and Saddiq Bey. Here's what head coach Quin Snyder could use as his starting five:

PG: Dejounte Murray | SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic | SF: Wesley Matthews | PF: Jalen Johnson | C: Clint Capela

DeAndre Hunter is starting to settle as the Hawks' sixth man over the past few games. Other players on Snyder's current rotation include Garrison Matthews, Trent Forrest and Bruno Fernando.

On the other hand, James Harden and Norman Powell are questionable, while Russell Westbrook is out. Ty Lue will likely use this starting lineup if Harden has been cleared to play:

PG: James Harden | SF: Paul George | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Lue's rotation off the bench has been affected by Westbrook's injury. He'll likely use players such as Norman Powell, Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey and Daniel Theis tonight.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is higher than his season average. Leonard scored 27 and 23 points in his last two games and is predicted to score less than 25.5 points. However, take the risk and bet on "The Klaw" to score at least 26 points.

Dejounte Murray is favored to score more than 24.5 points. Take the odds and place a bet on him to go over since he's the number one option for the Hawks with Trae Young out.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are heavily favored to beat the Atlanta Hawks despite the string of bad performances over their past 10 games. The Clippers have a superior roster, but the Hawks could put up a fight since they don't want to fall out of the Top 10 in the East.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Clippers will get the win and cover the spread. The total is expected to go over 220.5 points.

