Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 4th)

The Atlanta Hawks begin their two-game road trip with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The two teams are facing off for the first time this season with their second matchup scheduled for March 11th in Georgia. The Hawks are entering this game on a three-game winning streak while the Pelicans have won four of their first five games.

The Hawks began the year with two losses but have won three games since then. Trae Young is in the middle of a terrible shooting slump and his accuracy has gone for a toss. He is averaging 32% from the field and is statistically the second-worst jump-shooter in the NBA. Their statement win against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road helped them turn a new page.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are doing well. Their lone loss was a 28-point blowout against the Golden State Warriors so nothing went their way. However, CJ McCollum has been carrying the team offensively as Zion Williamson looks a little rusty on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Details

Teams: Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date and Time: November 4, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview

The Hawks and Pelicans have always made for a fun matchup. The two teams have played 43 times since 2002 and the record is 22-21 in favor of the Hawks. More recently the games have been entertaining due to two young superstars, Trae Young and Zion Williamson.

The two teams met in the preseason this year and the Hawks won the game 110-105 as Young. Dejounte Murray and Onyeka Okongwu combined for 45 points, while Zion Williamson was the only starter in double figures for the Pelicans.

The Hawks' bread and butter is spamming the pick-and-roll with either of their star guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It was on full display against the Bucks as the Hawks exposed their lack of perimeter defense. Atlanta feasted on any PnR action as Lillard was guarding the point of attack instead of Jrue Holiday.

Expand Tweet

Expect the Hawks to bring Zion Williamson out near the perimeter to get the best matchup. The Pelicans aren't great at guarding pick-and-rolls if Williamson is involved in the action.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans are winning games despite losing Brandon Ingram to injury. He hasn't played since October 28th game against New York and is listed as questionable for tonight's game due to a right knee tendinitis. The Pelicans are also missing key rotation pieces in Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III who are all out for this matchup.

The Hawks don't have any important players on the injury report.

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Hawks (+125) vs Pelicans (-150)

Spread: Hawks (-3) vs Pelicans (+3)

Total (O/U): Hawks (O231.5) vs Pelicans (u231.5)

The Pelicans are favored despite having multiple players on their injury report. Meanwhile the Hawks are considered underdogs despite entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak. The game takes place in New Orleans so the Pelicans are getting the advantage of a home crowd.

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will likely maintain their starting lineup all season long. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will start in the backcourt with Saddiq Bey and De'Andre Hunter starting in the frontcourt. Clint Capela will continue to be their starting center.

Jalen Johnson comes off the bench but often plays as many minutes as the starters. Bogdan Bogdanovic will come off the bench as well along with Onyeka Okongwu and AJ Griffin.

New Orleans Pelicans

If Brandon Ingram's questionable status downgrades to 'out,' the Pelicans will adjust by adding Jordan Hawkins to the starting lineup. Herbert Jones will be the team's small forward with CJ McCollum reprising the role of the point guard. Zion Williamson will be the power forward as expected and Jonas Valanciunas will be the center.

Coach Willie Green has tried a lot of different lineups to see what works. He started Matt Ryan in their last outing against Detroit with Larry Nance Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. coming off the bench. Williamson is healthy for this matchup so we can expect their roster to return to the old rotation.

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans Top 3 players stats

Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray

21.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game

Trae Young

21.6 points, 10.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game

Clint Capela

10.4 points, 0.8 assists, 10.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum

23.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals per game

Zion Williamson

21.5 points, 4.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 0.5 steals per game

Brandon Ingram

22.5 points, 4.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game

Poll : Who will win? Atlanta New Orleans 0 votes