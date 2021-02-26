Atlanta Hawks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Lu Dort scored a buzzer-beating game-winner in the Thunder's last game

The Atlanta Hawks begin their final road trip ahead of the All-Star break with a matchup against OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both franchises have struggled lately but enter this game on the back of respective wins.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have seen injuries derail their momentum throughout this campaign but things seem to be improving for Lloyd Pierce's men. They've won three of their last five games, two of which came against the Boston Celtics. The Hawks have fallen apart defensively of late but their offensive rating remains within the top 10 in the league.

Trae Young is too crafty 🤭 pic.twitter.com/FJ9slQjA7X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2021

Free agent signing Danilo Gallinari showcased why the Atlanta Hawks handed him a $61.5 million contract by torching the Boston Celtics with 38 points off the bench. Gallinari played for the OKC Thunder last season and this will be his first game against his former team. Other offseason acquisitions in Rajon Rondo and Bogdan Bogdanovic are yet to prove their mettle though.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Just like the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young's individual campaign has had its crests and troughs. He failed to land an All-Star selection this year but he's been highly efficient of late. Young has averaged 33.4 points and 10.6 assists in the last five games on 52.4% shooting. He'll get the Lu Dort experience against OKC Thunder but expect the wily guard to have a huge game nonetheless.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

OKC Thunder Preview

For the first time since 2010, no player from the OKC Thunder made it to the All-Star Game. They do have a budding star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who recorded a career-high 42 points in the previous game against San Antonio Spurs. Lu Dort, meanwhile, has turned into a reliable offensive weapon and his clutch buzzer-beater against the Spurs was a testimony to the same.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the future 😤



-42 PTS (Carter High)

- 8 REB

- 4 AST

- W against the playoff Spurs



pic.twitter.com/fXz5KGioAd — The Sixth Men (@thesixthmen_) February 25, 2021

Another name who's improved his stocks significantly is Hamidou Diallo. Diallo's athleticism allows him to add energy to OKC Thunder's second unit but the point guard is set to miss a couple of games with a groin problem. Sophomore Darius Bazley has blown hot and cold all season but favorable defensive matchups against Atlanta Hawks should help him thrive.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a much bigger leap than most OKC Thunder fans expected him to. An efficiency machine, Gilgeous-Alexander only turns the ball over thrice per game despite a usage rate of roughly 27%. He also leads the league in drives per game and will get plenty of opportunities to attack the rim and dish out passes against the Atlanta Hawks.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Hawks vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are crawling their way back to playoff contention. They're not a team that'll restrict the opposition to fewer than 100 points regularly but their offense has the ability to explode at any given point.

The OKC Thunder have put up a fight against the league's best teams but they simply do not have the firepower to respond to extended scoring runs. Expect Young and co. to win this tie.

Where to watch Hawks vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

