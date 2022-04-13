"Best safety of all time" - LeBron James crowns Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed as the best player at his position

LeBron James, who loves the NFL, which he showed during the 2022 NFL playoffs, has crowned Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed as the best safety of all time.

One of the new players that the LA Lakers superstar is endorsing is Ed Reed. Reed was a safety for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-to 2012 before splitting his final season with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

James declared that Reed is the best safety of all time and on his Instagram story.

While James does not have Reed as his greatest defensive player of all time, he does have him among the best to ever play in the NFL.

LeBron shouted out Lawrence Taylor, but didn’t get to watch him enough as a young kid; he also mentioned Ed Reed. @KingJames on Aaron Donald : “He’s the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen play the sport.”LeBron shouted out Lawrence Taylor, but didn’t get to watch him enough as a young kid; he also mentioned Ed Reed. * @KingJames on Aaron Donald: “He’s the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen play the sport.”LeBron shouted out Lawrence Taylor, but didn’t get to watch him enough as a young kid; he also mentioned Ed Reed.

Many older fans regard Lawrence Taylor as the best defensive player of all time. Many younger fans hold Aaron Donald in that regard. So, Reed is in good company.

Given James' experience playing football in high school and watching as an adult, he understands what it takes to be great in the game. His love for football extends beyond the NFL's legends.

LeBron James' love of football goes beyond Ed Reed and the NFL legends

LeBron James takes in the NFL game between the LA Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.

LeBron James loves NFL legends like Ed Reed, but he also has his eyes on some of the future stars of professional football. During the 2022 NFL combine, James tweeted about the performance of Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

James also made an appearance at Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, which took place in Los Angeles. Because James was already in LA, it made sense for him to attend the game.

With the success of the Rams over the past few years, including winning Super Bowl LVI, the Lakers star will have more opportunities to watch quality football in Los Angeles.

LeBron always watches games because of his love of the NFL, despite most of the season taking place during the NBA season. He often addresses NFL developments throughout the entire year.

James is one of the NFL's top fans, championing the sport as well as players and former players like Reed.

Reed, the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019

