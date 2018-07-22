Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best Selling Signature Shoes in the 2017-18 season

Mohit Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
859   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:44 IST

Puma is the newest dog that has taken the NBA by storm by signing some of the best players of the 2018 Draft Class. DeAndre Ayton , Marvin Bagley III , Michael Porter Jr and Zhaire Smith all have inked deals with Puma. Superstar rapper and global icon Jay Z was named Creative Director of Puma's Basketball Division


New Age Puma Athletes.

Adidas has been making some noise recently after handing out Signature Shoe deals to All-Star Damian Lillard and MVP James Harden. Adidas went on to overtake the Jordan brand last year in terms of sales in America. Derrick Rose , though past his , continues to have his own Adidas Signature Shoes. He signed a 13 year , $185 million dollar contract back in 2012.

Under Armour Basketball business has grown exponentially since signing Stephen Curry. The Two Time MVP is the only basketball player to have received a sneaker line from Under Armour.

Nike remains to be the undisputed king of NBA sneakers. Nike has lined up a huge Signature Shoe deal with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Paul George was the latest member of the Nike royal family as he got his first signature shoe. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving are the other active players to have their own signature shoe at Nike while Kobe Bryant signature sneakers are still hot in the market.


Enter captio

But which are the 5 most sold Signature Sneakers?

(Michael Jordan has not been included since the list is of active players. The list does not focus sales of a specific signature model but is based on sales of the entire series of signature shoes of the respective player)


Mohit Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
A Student Of The Game Of Basketball.
