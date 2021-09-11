Best shooting badges in NBA 2K22 Current Gen

NBA 2K22 was officially released worldwide on September 10th. While fans were expecting a range of upgrades and new features in NBA 2K22, the shooting mechanic has, apart from the dunk meter, not been given a major overhaul.

Like in NBA 2K21, gamers need to collect a range of that will allow players to learn specific shooting skills. Along with all the new shooting badges introduced in NBA 2K22, the total count has now reached 80. This means that a range of shooting badges will have to be earned before players can pull of shooting skills of different kinds in both online and the MyCareer and MyNBA game modes in NBA 2K22. In this article, we look at some of the best shooting badges available to be earned in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: Best shooting badges in the game

In order to bring about a greater sense of realism with respect to player shooting, NBA 2K22 has introduced a total of 17 new shooting badges to include skills that were previously not possible to pull off. The following new shooting badges have been introduced in the game:

Fast Twitch, Grace Under Pressure, Limitless Takeoff, Mouse in the House, Unstrippable, Chef, Limitless Spot-up, Lucky #7, Mismatch Expert, Glue Hands, Hyperdrive, Quick Chain, Post Playmaker, Triple Threat Juke, Ball Stripper, Hustler, Menace.

As is obvious with respect to most of the badges mentioned above, the badges in question will allow players to pull of a range of unlikely shots. For example, the fast twitch gives players the ability to get off the floor quicker in order to attempt dunks and standing layups. The grace under pressure badge will allow players to make unlikely shots under pressure and allow them to convert standing layups more efficiently.

With respect to overall efficiency of shooting badges, NBA 2K21’s best badges, such as the hot zone hunter and the range extender, still appear to be the easiest shots to pull off in the game. The hot zone hunter badge provides a larger green area that increases the player’s chance of pulling off an accurate layup. The range extender badge on the other hand allows players to shoot deep 3s, with the overall 3-point shooting rating of the specific player also playing a huge part in the nature of the shot.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the highest rated players in NBA 2K22

Other popular shooting badges that were most prominently used in NBA 2K21 and have been carried over to NBA 2K22 include the catch and shoot, deadeye and the corner specialist shooting badge. As the terms suggest, the catch-and-shoot badge increases a player’s chances of pulling off alley-oops and other catch-and-shoot shots. The corner specialist allows deeper shots from the corners and the deadeye shooting badge allows for lightly contested shots to be put in with more accuracy.

While a range of shooting badges have been included in NBA 2K22, most of the new badges deal with specific situations that will only be triggered if certain ratings-related thresholds are met with respect to both the defender and the attacker. As such, the more common shooting badges mentioned above that were part of NBA 2K21 as well appear to still be the best shooting badges in the game.

