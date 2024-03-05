Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of nine games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday. It's the third and final meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference powerhouse teams, with the Celtics looking for the series sweep.

Boston took the first two games at the TD Garden on Dec. 12 and 14, 120-113 and 116-107, respectively. Both contests were close, but the Celtics found a way to pull away from the Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had solid outings.

Tuesday's game will be the 226th regular-season meeting between the Celtics and Cavaliers. The Celtics are looking to avenge last season, while the Cavs took the season series 3-1. The last 10 games are dead-even.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT. It is also available through the local channel NBC Sports Boston.

Moneyline: Celtics (-325) vs Cavaliers (+270)

Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-115) vs Cavaliers +7.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Celtics o219 (-105) vs Cavaliers u219 (-115)

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Boston Celtics are on an 11-game winning streak. They are coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 52-point humiliation of the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 107-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Cavs were missing Donovan Mitchell, but the Knicks lost Jalen Brunson after 47 seconds and were missing three other starters.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Boston Celtics have one player listed as out, while two players, Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown, are tagged as questionable. If both stars are cleared to play, they will be joined by Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have seven players on their injury report, including Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, who are both out. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff could use a starting five of Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 28.5 points and is favored to go under. He has gone over 28.5 points in two of his last three games. Take the risk, and bet on him to score at least 29 points, especially if Jaylen Brown won't get cleared to play.

Darius Garland is projected to score 20.1 points, which is under his over/under of 21.5 points. He has scored at least 22 points twice in his last three contests. Bet on him to go over, as he will be the first option on offense due to Donovan Mitchell's absence.

Jarrett Allen, meanwhile, is favored to go under 16.7 points against the Celtics. He has scored at least 18 points three times in his last five games. Take the risk, and bet on him to score more than 18 points. He should have more touches, with Mitchell out for the contest.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite being the road team. The Celtics are playing too well and are on an 11-game winning streak.

However, oddsmakers are predicting an upset, with the Cavaliers to win the game and cover the spread and the total to go over.

