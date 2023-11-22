Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 22, 2023

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks is one of the most anticipated matchups in the NBA's Wednesday schedule. It's the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights this season and their 227th all-time in the regular season. Let's take a look at the preview for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks including prediction and betting tips for Nov. 22.

Boston vs. Milwaukee has always been an entertaining game whether it's the regular season or the playoffs. The Celtics are barely ahead in the all-time regular season matchup 116-110. They have also won six out of the last 10 games against the Bucks.

In their last game on March 30, the Celtics manhandled the Bucks to get the 140-99 win. Their Valentine's Day game earlier this year was more competitive, with Milwaukee earning the 131-125 victory in overtime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "The girlfriend who thinks she's better than she is" - NBA fans in splits over Dillon Brooks' hysterical analogy to diss Grizzlies

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks is scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Moneyline: Celtics (-149) vs Bucks (+126)

Spread: Celtics -4.5 (-110) vs Bucks +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (u236.5) vs Bucks -110 (o236.5)

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Boston Celtics are coming off their third loss of the season after the Charlotte Hornets pulled off the upset on Monday night. Despite the 121-118 defeat, the Celtics still have the best record in the NBA at 11-3.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are on a five-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's game against the Celtics. The Bucks are starting to hit their stride under head coach Adrian Griffin, with four of their last five wins having double-digit leads.

Also Read: LeBron James hits big 3 to become first NBA player to reach 39,000 points, passes Vince Carter on all-time 3-point list

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups

The Boston Celtics have no players currently listed as injured. Head coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to use a starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with four injured players, but only one is listed as out. Head coach Adrian Griffin is not expected to make any changes to his starting lineup of Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 28.5 points. He's favored to go under since he's averaging 28.2 points per game. He's also gone under 28.5 points in two of his last three games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to go over 28.5 points. He's coming off a historic performance against the Washington Wizards, which could carry over on Wednesday. He's averaging 30.2 points per game and has gone over 28.5 in five of his last six games.

Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 10.5 rebounds. He's heavily favored to go over even though he's averaging 10.2 rebounds this season. He has gone over 10.5 rebounds in three of his last four games.

Also Read: "Keep this party goin'" - Ice Cube's son uses Dillon Brooks' jab to request season 3 of 'Swagger' produced by Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Boston Celtics are slightly favored to get the win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans can expect a competitive game with the potential to be a really close matchup.

Both teams will have their superstars available, so it's a must-watch game. Oddsmakers are predicting the Celtics will get the win, but the Bucks will cover the spread. The total might go under since both teams are known for their defense.

Also Read: Will LeBron James score 40,000 career points? Exploring Lakers superstar's shot at achieving the unthinkable as he scores 39K points