Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Celtics looking for the series sweep.

Boston has won five in a row against the Pelicans, who have not beaten the Celtics since March 29, 2021. New Orleans is slightly behind in the all-time head-to-head matchup 25-21. However, they have a really solid team that can beat the Celtics.

The two teams last faced each other on Jan. 29 in Boston, with the Celtics taking a 118-112 win. Jayson Tatum had 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead Boston, while Brandon Ingram put up 28 points, seven boards and six dimes for New Orleans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Jayson Tatum in playoff form" - NBA fans berate Celtics superstar after another missed game-winner

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans game is on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It starts at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports New Orleans.

Moneyline: Celtics (-141) vs Pelicans (+121)

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-110) vs Pelicans +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics o224 (-110) vs Pelicans u224 (-110)

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Boston Celtics lost their last two games against the Atlanta Hawks this week at the State Farm Arena. It was the first time the Celtics have lost twice to the same this season. The first one was a 30-point comeback by the Hawks, while Dejounte Murray hit a game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds left.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are coming off an impressive 107-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are 1-1 to start their six-game homestand, which is the most important stretch of the regular season for them. They are trying to take the No. 4 spot from the LA Clippers.

Also Read: "Investigate him" - Fans torch Jayson Tatum for his comments on NBA betting situation

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Boston Celtics have two end-of-the-bench players on their injury report. Joe Mazzulla's starting five won't be affected and will remain the same:

PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Derrick White | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston's current rotation also includes Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and Xaviel Tillman.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans have three players on their injury report. Brandon Ingram and Jose Alvarado are both out, while Dyson Daniels is listed as probable. Here's how Willie Green will likely match up against the Celtics:

PG: CJ McCollum | SG: Herb Jones | SF: Trey Murphy III | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Jonas Valanciunas

The Pelicans' rotation calls for players such as Larry Nance Jr., Naji Marshall, Jordan Hawkins and Matt Ryan.

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is below his scoring average this season. Tatum has scored at least 26 points in his last five games, so expect the streak to continue. Bet on Tatum to go over 25.5 points.

Zion Williamson is favored to go under 26.5 points on Saturday night. Williamson has been focused on scoring in the past three games, so take the risk and bet on the bulky forward to go over 26.5 points.

Also Read: Moe Wagner acknowledges Zion Williamson's ponderous momentum while drawing 2 tough charges in Magic win

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Boston Celtics are the slight favorites to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. The Celtics are still the best team in the NBA despite coming off back-to-back losses and the Pelicans are short-handed.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Celtics will get the win and the Pelicans will cover the spread. They are also expecting the total will go over 224 points.

Also Read: Former NBA champion gives Zion Williamson the ultimate praise, admits Pelicans crash the Top 3 party