"Bronny too passive aggressive": NBA fans ponder LeBron James' son's draft prospects as USC falls to 8-13 

The NBA draft prospects of LeBron James’ son Bronny were spotlighted again on Thursday after his USC Trojans fell to the Oregon Ducks, 78-69. The younger James posted good numbers off the bench, but they were not enough to help stop the team from dropping its sixth straight game and slumping to an 8-13 record.

Bronny James played 22 minutes and finished with six points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Following another tough loss by the Trojans, fans were left to ponder how it has affected Bronny's NBA draft prospects.

They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts. Below are what some of them wrote:

@EsckmoTrent wrote: That exactly what it is, they hating on Brodie but Bronny to passive aggressive

@EsckmoTrent wrote: I just said this , Bronny play like a Robot

@EsckmoTrent wrote: We all know he ain’t ready but once Bron said he going wherever Bronny get drafted the NBA was sold

@RugbyRumbly wrote: He’s okay I guess. Nowhere near where I thought he’d be.

@4TruthStandUp wrote: Marcus Jordan > Bronny. Bronny needed a 5th year Sr. In HS

@Jaydash24 wrote: He gotta leave usc or his teammates have to learn How to play team ball…

@recklessrod_ wrote: Making killian hayes proud

@TGrayson13108 wrote: Bronny James is a mediocre player on a horrible team...

LeBron James fully supports Bronny’s USC run

It has been a tough stretch for Bronny James and the USC Trojans in his freshman year, but his father LeBron James is fully supportive of him, even if the wins are coming in few and far in between.

Following their 78-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, the Trojans sit in 12th place in the Pac-12.

Bronny, too, has hardly been remarkable, averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 36.4% shooting in 12 games so far in his freshman year.

But amid all these, LeBron James remains steadfast in his support for his son and sees his USC run as a proud moment not only for him but also for their entire family.

He recently highlighted on X what Bronny James playing at USC means to them. "The King" said:

“Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed.” S**t almost brought me to tears just now.”

Bronny is the eldest child of LeBron James and wife Savannah. His USC stint was put in jeopardy in the summer after he suffered a health scare (heart). He is reportedly mulling entering the 2024 NBA draft and possibly playing alongside his superstar father.

