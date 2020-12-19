Brooklyn Nets 113–89 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes berserk as KD and Kyrie run the show in crushing 24-point victory | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ran the show as Brooklyn Nets were comfortable winners in their latest NBA preseason 2020-21 match against the Boston Celtics. Both teams were playing their second and final games of the NBA preseason 2020-21. While the Boston Celtics were coming off a disappointing loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played together for the first time in Brooklyn Nets’ first preseason victory over the Washington Wizards.

The match was expected to be close considering both teams are strong title contenders for the Larry O’Brien trophy. On one hand was the young core featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with the Boston Celtics also boasting a well-formed team that has made the playoffs six consecutive years. On the other hand was the raw star power that the Brooklyn Nets possess. As expected, both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had significant says in a match that the Brooklyn Nets ended up controlling right from the beginning.

Boston Celtics lose early 3 pointer battle as Brooklyn Nets take control of proceedings in the first half

Brooklyn Nets

The game was intense right from the beginning as both teams defended tight and were forced to rack up attempts from downtown. The Brooklyn Nets knocked down 9-of-15 attempts from three-point range while Boston Celtics ended the first half with 22 total attempts, converting only three!

Nets vs Celtics is a 3 point shootout atp — Dusse Papi (@Romey_Rozay) December 19, 2020

Nets vs Celtics... Could be a conference finals matchup fr 💯 — Tru LBanks (@Tru_LBanks) December 19, 2020

Those people that don't like basketball should watch this Nets vs Celtics game and fall in love 😍 — Abdulquadri. 🐾🌵 (@Olayele_) December 19, 2020

This allowed the Brooklyn Nets to take an early lead that increased to 18 points by the end of the first half. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant appeared at ease with each other as KD ended the first half with 14 points and four rebounds, while Kyrie scored nine points with five assists and four rebounds.

KD hair look like a BRILLO PAD 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#BKNvsBOS #NetsVsCeltics — MadamPrez (@StarBadger328) December 19, 2020

going to love watching the nets vs celtics this season — guru 🦋 (@kobeahmad) December 19, 2020

Nets up 16 vs. higher projected Celtics — SZN (@swaggythreee) December 19, 2020

For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum delivered the goods as he ended the first half with 15 points, two assists and seven rebounds. The Boston Celtics’ offense struggled to convert and had a field goal percentage of just 36.2 in the first half.

The Celtics starting lineup is 9/32 from the field vs the Nets WHAT AM I WATCHING 😂 — Horsey2k (@Horseyyy2k) December 19, 2020

POSTER IN THE NETS VS CELTICS GAME pic.twitter.com/3807bVDBgp — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) December 19, 2020

The Nets look real good & the Celtics are losing really bad 🌚🌚 but Jayson Tatum is playing good 15 pts, 7 rbs & 3 assist. Win win for men🤣 — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) December 19, 2020

Kevin Durant looked his dominant self as Brooklyn Nets took the game away from Boston Celtics in the second half

The second half started quite similarly to the first with both teams driving at each other with intensity. Overall, the Brooklyn Nets did not treat it as a preseason game and had their best players out on the court until deep into the second half.

This Celtics Nets game does not seem like a preseason game. — ekaj (@_jakeUP) December 19, 2020

The Celtics need to fix this shooting problem ASAP, the Bucks and Nets come to town next week and those games count. — Marc Belleville (@WiredSports_CEO) December 19, 2020

give me the nets and celtics in the eastern finals please — jake (@jaketm_) December 19, 2020

Kevin Durant looked fully healthy and had a couple of explosive drives to the basket while the Boston Celtics struggled to dig their way into the Brooklyn Nets' lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets had stretched their lead to a whopping 32 points.

Pardon me for being salty. But expect the Nets come out of the gates like gangbusters. But lets see where they are at after 50 games.



This Celtics team is a work in progress. The Celtics will get better as the season goes along. — Fear the Young (@Suburban_Dad) December 19, 2020

Lmao Love seeing The King Slayer back on the court #NetsvsCeltics #KevinDurant — DJ😝 (@10Smith98) December 19, 2020

First Impression of the Brooklyn Nets: EC #1 seed.



Latest impression of these Celtics with this coaching staff: Championship window closed shut. — the.fasination (@theFASINATION) December 19, 2020

The Boston Celtics had a better fourth quarter with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the bench. However, they failed to claw their way back to the game as it ended with a crushing 24-point victory for the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s basically 6 vs 10 rn. 6 Celtics have scored and 10 Nets have scored. Ik it’s preseason but this is sad. Losing by over 30 at the moment.. #Celtics #Nets — Jordan Torian (@JordanTorian1) December 19, 2020

32 point game after Kevin Durant scored 11 pts in the 3Q and brought himself up to 25 in the game. He's back. The Nets are dangerous. — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) December 19, 2020

So are the Nets this good or are the Celtics this bad? — Fck It We Ball (@Lamarvelous_8) December 19, 2020

Yup. Might as well skip to the Lakers Nets finals — thedylanceltics (@dgceltics9) December 19, 2020

Nets won the trade against the Celtics. Tatum & Brown are not superstars, and now Boston is stuck in mediocrity. — TJ (@tjfromusa) December 19, 2020

Kevin Durant ended the game with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists while Kyrie finished with 17 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Moreover, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for the Brooklyn Nets.

Why the Celtics only got 79 points? I was told the Nets defense was going to suck — #KobeForever (@Phade2Black_10) December 19, 2020

There is no world where Thompson gives you more offense than Turner. Thompson is also aging, while Turner is still not in his prime yet. This Celtics team is getting close to fucking themselves over once Tatum and Brown are in their primes. No depth, and little room to upgrade. — Zbretton (Nets gon' give it to ya) (@zachbretton) December 19, 2020

I know it’s just the preseason but the Nets really dominated the Celtics and I’m talking bout starting units. Kemba ain’t play so idk. — Uncle RJ 🤑💸 (@rjhenegan3) December 19, 2020

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and registered nine rebounds along with three assists while Jaylen Brown had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds in a poor offensive and defensive night for the Celtics. While the Brooklyn Nets will be raring to go after a positive preseason, the Boston Celtics will be hoping to shrug off their poor preseason form before the regular NBA season.

