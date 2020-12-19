Brooklyn Nets 113–89 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes berserk as KD and Kyrie run the show in crushing 24-point victory | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ran the show as Brooklyn Nets were comfortable winners in their latest NBA preseason 2020-21 match against the Boston Celtics. Both teams were playing their second and final games of the NBA preseason 2020-21. While the Boston Celtics were coming off a disappointing loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played together for the first time in Brooklyn Nets’ first preseason victory over the Washington Wizards.
The match was expected to be close considering both teams are strong title contenders for the Larry O’Brien trophy. On one hand was the young core featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with the Boston Celtics also boasting a well-formed team that has made the playoffs six consecutive years. On the other hand was the raw star power that the Brooklyn Nets possess. As expected, both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had significant says in a match that the Brooklyn Nets ended up controlling right from the beginning.
Boston Celtics lose early 3 pointer battle as Brooklyn Nets take control of proceedings in the first half
The game was intense right from the beginning as both teams defended tight and were forced to rack up attempts from downtown. The Brooklyn Nets knocked down 9-of-15 attempts from three-point range while Boston Celtics ended the first half with 22 total attempts, converting only three!
This allowed the Brooklyn Nets to take an early lead that increased to 18 points by the end of the first half. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant appeared at ease with each other as KD ended the first half with 14 points and four rebounds, while Kyrie scored nine points with five assists and four rebounds.
For the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum delivered the goods as he ended the first half with 15 points, two assists and seven rebounds. The Boston Celtics’ offense struggled to convert and had a field goal percentage of just 36.2 in the first half.
Kevin Durant looked his dominant self as Brooklyn Nets took the game away from Boston Celtics in the second half
The second half started quite similarly to the first with both teams driving at each other with intensity. Overall, the Brooklyn Nets did not treat it as a preseason game and had their best players out on the court until deep into the second half.
Kevin Durant looked fully healthy and had a couple of explosive drives to the basket while the Boston Celtics struggled to dig their way into the Brooklyn Nets' lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets had stretched their lead to a whopping 32 points.
The Boston Celtics had a better fourth quarter with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the bench. However, they failed to claw their way back to the game as it ended with a crushing 24-point victory for the Brooklyn Nets.
Kevin Durant ended the game with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists while Kyrie finished with 17 points, five assists and seven rebounds. Moreover, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for the Brooklyn Nets.
For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points and registered nine rebounds along with three assists while Jaylen Brown had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds in a poor offensive and defensive night for the Celtics. While the Brooklyn Nets will be raring to go after a positive preseason, the Boston Celtics will be hoping to shrug off their poor preseason form before the regular NBA season.