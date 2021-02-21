Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets continue their road trip with a mouth-watering clash against LA Clippers, which is scheduled to take place tonight at Staples Center. The Nets have a 19-12 record which has them seated at the 2nd spot in the East, while the Clippers are similarly placed in the competitive NBA Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden will shoulder the scoring burden in Kevin Durant's absence

The Brooklyn Nets have a long list of injuries, starting with star forward Kevin Durant, who has been ruled out of this game due to a hamstring problem. Iman Shumpert remains sidelined because of a hamstring issue as well.

Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season following an ACL injury. Nicolas Claxton and Tyler Johnson's status is questionable, because of knee and groin problems respectively.

LA Clippers

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving are set to face off

After going through a difficult spell of injuries, head coach Tyronn Lue will have all his players available for tonight's game with the exception of Jay Scrubb. He has been ruled out indefinitely because of a foot injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Head coach Steve Nash will start the game with the superstar guard duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Bruce Brown starting at small forward. Landry Shamet has come off the bench to share minutes at the guard position and has averaged 7.5 points on 36% shooting from 3-point range.

Joe Harris will start at the 4, while Jeff Green will take his usual position as the team' starting center. DeAndre Jordan, who is averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds per game in limited minutes, will come off the bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will field Patrick Beverley and Paul George at the guard spots, while 2-time DPOY Kawhi Leonard will start at small forward. Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams have been a key part of the rotation for the LA Clippers, and are averaging 13.4 and 12.6 points per game respectively.

Frenchman Nicolas Batum will start at power forward with offseason acquisition Serge Ibaka starting at center. Ivica Zubac has shared minutes with Ibaka at the 5 and is producing 8 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Guard James Harden Guard Kyrie Irving Forward Bruce Brown Jr. Forward Joe Harris Center DeAndre Jordan

LA Clippers

Guard Patrick Beverley Guard Paul George Forward Kawhi Leonard Forward Nicolas Batum Center Serge Ibaka

