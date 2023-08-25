BTS sensation Suga unveils exclusive basketball-inspired capsule collection

BTS member Suga has collaborated with Mitchell & Ness for an NBA-themed apparel collection. The K-pop star was named as a league ambassador in April and was present in the NBA Finals hype video.

The NBA announced the partnership on Thursday, calling it a celebration of the singer's love for basketball. The collection will include Mitchell & Ness apparel such as T-shirts, jackets, shorts, hoodies and hats.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the collection will only feature six NBA teams — the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Suga performed in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York during his recent tour.

The 30-year-old artist had a hand in the designs of the collection and worked intently with Mitchell & Ness to produce the apparel. He incorporated his other stage name, Agust D, as well as elements from his album D-Day into the collection:

"I'm so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own capsule collection," Suga said. "As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you."

For those interested in purchasing the capsule collection, click on the following link here.

What is a capsule collection?

Some basketball fans might be unfamiliar with the term capsule collection. It means a collection of clothes that can be worn together or in different ways. It includes shirts, shorts, hats, pants, jeans, jackets and hoodies that can be worn in several styles.

Suga is an official ambassador of the NBA

The NBA announced back in April that they signed Suga of BTS to be a league ambassador. The K-pop star is a huge basketball fan and has been to several NBA games over the last year.

"Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it's a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador," Suga said.

"I'm excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can't wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months."

