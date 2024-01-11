"But can't beat Lakers": Fans of LA Clippers' crosstown rivals remain unfazed despite James Harden-era Clippers' 16-3 run

The LA Clippers continued with their impressive run with former league MVP James Harden in tow, with a 126-120 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Fans of their crosstown rivals LA Lakers, however, chose to downplay it.

In securing the win, the LA Clippers relied once again on their newfound depth, with All-Star Paul George exploding late in the game to lead his team to the victory. The win was their 16th in their last 19 games to improve to 24-13 in the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

But while they are playing solid basketball, some fans, particularly of the LA Lakers, are choosing not to put too much on it, believing that in the end, they will falter.

Here is what some of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

@qwami_ wrote: But can’t beat Lakers

@HonestKDFan35 wrote: They will fall short unfortunately again

@lakerstrollwrld wrote: Lost to the lakers twice

@jbondwagon wrote: They lost to the Lakers and that’s all that matters

@Shadowiscold wrote: The clippers when it’s time to perform in the playoffs

@legoatjames06 wrote: Lakers still own them

@cemtv_ wrote: No one is scared

James Harden doing wonders for LA Clippers after figuring things out

The James Harden era with the LA Clippers got off to a rough start, but once "The Beard" figured out how he could fit with the team, they have not looked back since.

Including their 126-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the Clippers have racked up 21 wins out of their last 27 games since they lost their fifth straight game on Nov. 14 to start Harden’s journey with the team.

A huge part of the LA Clippers’ impressive turnaround has been the consistent all-around game of the 10-time NBA All-Star, which was what the team expected him to bring when they acquired Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

As part of the LA Clippers, James Harden, who is now the starting point guard, has been going for 17.4 points, 8.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes.

But more than the numbers, the 34-year-old superstar has established the needed connection with the team, particularly fellow All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, allowing for a more fluid and effective attack.

James Harden has also stayed healthy, ensuring continuity in point guard play.

LA Clippers still winless against Lakers this season

But while they have been playing well for much of the ongoing season, the Clippers are still winless against their crosstown rivals Lakers, which to many weighs a lot.

In their two Battles of Los Angeles to date, the Lakers have gone 2-0. They won, 130-125 in overtime, in their first encounter on Nov. 1, then defeated their rivals on Sunday, Jan. 7, 106-103.

On both occasions, however, the LA Clippers were in the game each time but unfortunately could not get the job done on the defensive end down the stretch, causing them the games.

These defensive concerns are what they need to address if they are to go deep in the competition with their shored-up roster with James Harden in tow.

The LA Clippers have two more games to get back at the LA Lakers in the regular season on Jan. 23 and Feb. 28.