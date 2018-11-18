NBA: Carmelo Anthony should not retire yet, according to Allen Iverson

Iverson and Melo played together for Denver in 2006

After getting waived off by the Houston Rockets, Carmelo Anthony has been forced to contemplate his future with the NBA. However, his former Denver Nuggets teammate, Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson, thinks Anthony should not retire yet.

The Rockets have won two straight games after waiving off Carmelo Anthony. They seem to have got their confidence back, and have started looking like the strong team they were before.

Anthony is not a bad offensive player, but his weakness in defense was hurting the team a lot. He was not at all fitting in the line-up and style of play which the Rockets have become accustomed to.

Many people around the NBA fraternity believe that Anthony's time in the NBA is over. Some believe that he should retire or go overseas to China to play.

But that is not what Allen Iverson believes.

According to a report from Athletic's Shams Charania, Iverson thinks that Melo has still got a lot left in the tank and doesn't need to make any big decision right now. He believes that Melo just needs to get going and find the right spot for himself.

As former teammate and good friend Carmelo Anthony contemplates NBA future, Allen Iverson tells @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium:



“No way Melo should retire. I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation.” pic.twitter.com/m8dYOEPc9d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2018

Iverson and Melo are good friends off the field and seem to care about each other. They both played for Denver from 2006 to 2009 and led the team to two straight playoff appearances.

I wrote about the the three best options that Carmelo has right now, two days ago. Joining another team where he has a lesser role to play, is one of the options for him.

He can benefit a team like Warriors with an offensive boost. He can also help a young team like Celtics by bringing his 16 years of experience into the picture.

Melo can still come back. But which team would take that risk? His future is still a mystery for now.