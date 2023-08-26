Celtics $304,000,000 star Jaylen Brown is slated to rock London's Big3 All-Star weekend

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown is set to see action at the Big3 All-Star festivities this weekend in London.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe shared the news via Twitter, saying the 26-year-old two-way player will be playing for the London Youth charity.

Check out the Tweet below:

For participating, reports have it that the star-studded 3-on-3 basketball league of rapper Ice Cube will also donate to the organization to further spotlight global causes supported by the Celtics superstar.

Jaylen Brown recently signed a lucrative $304-million contract to stay in Boston for five years.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the two-time All-Star helped the Celtics to a 57-25 record and another trip to the Eastern Conference finals. He finished the season with career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Two-time National Basketball Association All-Star Jaylen Brown recently signed a record five-year, $304 million supermax deal to stay with the Boston Celtics. He said he is going to put it to good use through the various causes he supports.

At a recent media conference after signing the record contract, Jaylen Brown shared that among the things he wants to address is the wealth disparity in the city of Boston by creating what he described as a Black Wall Street.

The 26-year-old player said:

“I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better for the entire economy.”

Brown said that he plans to collaborate with various individuals to see his plans through and together make a difference.

Since being drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2016, Brown has been at the forefront of some social causes. His insights have been so valuable that at the age of 22, he became youngest elected vice-president of the National Basketball Players Association.

