Center NBA Draft 2023 Prospects: Top 10 players ranked 

In a star-studded cast of prospects in the 2023 NBA draft, there are a number of centers who teams should consider selecting.

Here are the top 10 centers in the draft.

#10, Charles Bediako

Charles Bediako averaged 6.4 points (65.9% shooting) and 6.0 rebounds in his final year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bediako plays with a lot of energy and a hustle mentality. He could be a serviceable backup big in the NBA with proper development.

#9, Jamarion Sharp

In his final year with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Jamarion Sharp averaged 7.4 ppg (62.8% shooting) and 7.7 rpg.

Sharp could make proper strides on the offensive end, but his biggest strong suit is his defensive identity. Listed at 7-foot-5, he has the potential to be one of the best defensive-minded big men in the NBA with his size and speed.

#8, Liam Robbins

During the 2022-23 season with the Vanderbilt Commodores, Liam Robbins averaged 15.0 ppg (50.4% shooting, including 36.5% from 3-point range) and 6.8 rpg.

Robbins showed flashes of his potential in being a decent floor spacer with his shooting. While he has the offensive game down, especially his low-post scoring, his defense is much less to be desired.

#7, Drew Timme

In his senior year with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Drew Timme averaged 21.2 points per game (61.6% shooting, including 16.7% from 3-point range) and 7.5 rebounds.

Timme is one of the more polished scoring big men in his draft class. His 3-point shooting needs work, but his defense and passing ability make up for an unreliable shotmaking from deep.

#6, Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe played four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats before declaring for the 2023 NBA draft. During his senior year, Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 ppg (56.0% shooting) and 13.7 rpg.

The Kentucky center is a walking double-double with the potential to translate his talents at the professional level. He has also shown flashes of a midrange jumper during his time at the collegiate level.

#5, Adama Sanogo

During the 2022-23 season with the UConn Huskies, Adama Sanogo averaged 17.2 ppg (60.6% shooting, including 36.5% from 3-point range) and 7.7 rpg.

Sanogo has an interesting offensive game as he can score down low and pop out to the 3-point line for deep jumpers. However, his rim protection could use some work.

#4, Tristan Vukčević

Tristan Vukčević averaged 8.1 ppg (58.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) during his time playing for Partizan.

Vukčević is regarded as one of the best shooting big men in his draft class, especially when he's listed at 6-foot-11. His rebounding techniques could use some work, but he could be a valuable backup NBA center.

#3, James Nnaji

During the 2022-23 season playing for Barca, James Nnaji averaged 4.9 ppg (67.1% shooting).

His offensive numbers aren't there but his true value lies at the defensive end for his height and wingspan. Nnaji is also one of the best rim-runners at the center position among this year's rookies.

#2, Derek Lively II

In his one year with the Duke Blue Devils, Derek Lively II averaged 5.2 ppg (65.8% shooting, including 15.4% from 3-point range) and 5.4 rpg.

Listed at 7-foot-1, Lively II can be a decent lob threat in the NBA but is sure to make his presence known with his defense. He has the quickness to stay with opponents and the length to block shots near the rim.

#1, Victor Wembanyama

The highly-anticipated projected No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama averaged 21.6 ppg (47.0% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range) and 10.4 rpg.

Wembanyama made headlines for his incredible shotmaking at his size of 7-foot-5. He can knock down shots from anywhere on the court and is a tough matchup for NBA defenders, like a taller version of Kevin Durant. He is also a decent on-ball defender with his quick feet.

Victor Wembanyama's excitement for the 2023 NBA draft

In an interview with ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Wembanyama spoke about his enthusiasm for the 2023 NBA draft.

"It's really a special moment that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," Wembanyama said. "I'm trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready."

With all the anticipation surrounding Wembanyama's arrival, everyone's attention shifts to his inevitable NBA debut in a few months.

