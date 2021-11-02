Examining the role of James Borrego in Charlotte Hornets' good start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Under James Borrego, the Charlotte Hornets are 5-2. It's early, yet what James Borrego is trying to accomplish with his young team puts him squarely in contention for NBA Coach of the Year. James Borrego is another coach who has paid his dues in the film room - namely under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has given James Borrego the knowledge, experience and patience to build a young team into a true playoff contender. James Borrego has the offensive firepower, yet it's on the defensive end where the Charlotte Hornets are making an impact. The Spectrum Center is rocking with all the enthusiasm and optimism in Charlotte, and it starts with James Borrego.

The 5-2 Charlotte Hornets

At least early on, the Charlotte Hornets are looking like a true playoff contender. Under James Borrego, the Charlotte Hornets are 5-2 and looking great offensively, yet it is defense where the impact is being made. There are no easy shots vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Defending 76.3% attempts at the rim, the Charlotte Hornets lead the NBA in that category and are fourth in the NBA with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game, sixth in allowing just 9.7 points per game on the break, and fourth in steals with 9.7 per. The Charlotte Hornets are ninth in giving up 14.5 points off turnovers.

James Borrego

Here comes another video coordinator who paid his dues before getting a shot. Under Gregg Popovich, James Borrego began his NBA coaching experience. He won two NBA titles under Coach Pop in 2005 and 2007. James Borrego was the first head coach of Mexican-American descent in the NBA (Kaleb Canales was interim head coach for the Portland Trailblazers in 2012). He was the youngest head coach in the NBA when he was the interim coach of the Orlando Magic after taking over for Jacque Vaughn - whom the Orlando Magic let go. It's the experience of other cultures that drove James Borrego early. What he told the Orlando Sentinel in 2015 about what basketball did for him early on:

“Basketball really brought us together. They saw I was a pretty good basketball player. They said, ‘Hey, why don’t you join the game?’ and all of a sudden we have two, three and four cultures come together to play a game, and from that those guys became my best friends.”

Getting after it

James Borrego stresses that the Charlotte Hornets play strong defense in the lane. He also desires that his team defend the three. As a young athletic team looking to find its way with a young coach as well, each player must go after it, create turnovers in passing lanes, and most definitely defensive rebound. The Charlotte Hornets shoot the three at the best clip in the NBA at 41% and get to the line an NBA fourth best 22.5 attempts per game. The problem is the Charlotte Hornets are 23rd in the NBA in free throw pct at 72%. That's expected for a young team, yet if the Charlotte Hornets and James Borrego expect a deep playoff run, that number must rise. The Hornets are good on the offensive glass and pull down a 9th best 11.1 per game. Charlotte is third in assists per game with 27.4, and they are pretty physical: averaging 18.3 fouls per game.

Managing talent

In LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, James Borrego and the Charlotte Hornets have center pieces to build a fanbase. Their explosiveness and willingness to win is evident in the passion exhibited after making plays leading to victories. Gordon Hayward is now the steady star who will surprise on nights he leads the team in scoring. Kelly Oubre has found a home, it seems, and P.J. Washington will do his thing as he learns the NBA, and last year's leading scorer (20 points per), Scary Terry Rozier, simply has to get healthy. Mason Plumlee leads in rebounding with 8.9. Cody Martin has big-time potential and can fill it up when he gets the opportunity and Ish Smith has been good running the second team offense. James Borrego has everything he needs to win during the regular season, and only time will tell if he has enough fortitude to get through the frustrations of dealing with young players as they learn to manage their time off the court. If so, the NBA better watch out.

James Borrego's world view

The part earlier about James Borrego expanding his world view through playing basketball gives him an advantage over teams who have to use other coaches to connect with players based on a culture similarity. James Borrego has a big part of coaching out of the way, and as his team melds in his defensive philosophy, the Charlotte Hornets franchise will take off. LaMelo Ball is a future triple-double for the season, and his star quality will only augment the Charlotte Hornets' drive to get better. There will be a lot to prove as some teams resent their flash and style. The thing is, if teams pay attention to the distractions, they will be blown off the floor by a team taking no prisoners and finding its way under James Borrego.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. How many games with the Charlotte Hornets win this season 40-50 50-60 0 votes so far