Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons. It's a battle between the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference, with the Hornets coming off a big trade. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips for Jan. 24.

Charlotte traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, acquiring Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. It's a big move toward giving more minutes to Brandon Miller, while also getting a future asset for Rozier. They also defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent game, which was Rozier's last for the franchise.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are on a three-game losing streak following difficult matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks twice and the Timberwolves. They are still looking for their fifth win of the season halfway through the 2023-24 NBA season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons game is on Wednesday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and Bally Sports Detroit.

Moneyline: Hornets (-105) vs Pistons (-115)

Spread: Hornets +3 (-110) vs Pistons -3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o234.5) vs Pistons -110 (u245.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons preview

Wednesday's game is the second time the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are facing each other this season. The Pistons won the first matchup of the season, which meant it happened on opening week. Alec Burks led the way with 24 points off the bench.

The Hornets are also slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup over the Pistons 64-62. Tonight's game is the 127th regular-season meeting since their first-ever matchup on Nov. 5, 1988 in Detroit. The Hornets have won six of the last 10 games against the Pistons.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets have six players on their injury report, including starters Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward. Kyle Lowry is also unavailable due to the pending trade with the Miami Heat. Head coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting five of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Bryce McGowens, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have two players listed as probable for Wednesday night – Cade Cunningham and Monte Morris. Cunningham is expected to play and join Monty Williams' starting lineup of Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox II and Jalen Duren.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

LaMelo Ball has an over/under 27.5 points against the Detroit Pistons, which is above his season average of 24.7 points per game. Ball is expected to score more following Terry Rozier's departure. Bettors can take the risk and bet on Ball to score at least 28 points on Wednesday.

Brandon Miller is averaging 14.9 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 14.5 points against the Pistons. Miller is favored to go under 14.5 points, but it might be worth taking the risk and betting on the rookie to score at least 15 points.

Jalen Duren is favored to grab more than 11.5 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets. Duren is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game this season, but has only registered 12 rebounds or more four times in his last seven games. But with the Hornets being undersized, bet on Duren to grab at least 12 boards.

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Detroit Pistons are the slight favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Pistons have been playing much better currently despite the piling losses.

It also helps that they are at home, so they have a bit of an advantage. However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Hornets will get the win and cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go under 234.5 points.

