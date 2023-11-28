Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 28, 2023

The final day of the group stages of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is on Tuesday with the Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks among the top games. It's one of the eight games on the schedule. On that note, let's take a look at the preview of the Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks, including the prediction and betting tips for Nov. 28.

It's the 124th regular season meeting between the Hornets and Knicks, with New York ahead 66-57. The Knicks have also won the first two matchups of the season. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle led the way in New York's 129-107 win on Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson was the hero on Nov. 18 with 32 points, four rebounds and seven assists in the Knicks' 122-108 victory. The Knicks have also won six out of the last 10 games against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on the MSG Network and Bally Sports Southeast-Charlotte.

Moneyline: Hornets (+235) vs Knicks (-285)

Spread: Hornets +7 (-110) vs Knicks -7 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -111 (o222) vs Knicks -111 (u222)

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks preview

The Charlotte Hornets have a 1-2 record in East Group B of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Hornets have a very small chance of making it to the next round since their point differential is -30. They can spoil things for several teams if they can get the win on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are 2-1 in the group and have a big chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. The Knicks will need to get the victory to increase their chances of at least making it as one of two wildcard spots.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks predicted lineups

The Charlotte Hornets have five players on their injury report, including LaMelo Ball, who is doubtful due to a sprained right ankle. If Ball won't play on Tuesday, head coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks have no injured players for the game against the Hornets. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to field a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is below his season average of 24.9 points. Brunson is slightly favored to go under despite going over 25.5 points in three of his last five games.

Julius Randle is favored to go over 8.5 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets. Randle is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game this season, but gone under 8.5 rebounds in four of his last five contests.

Terry Rozier has an over/under of 6.5 assists, which is below his season average of 5.7 assists. Rozier is favored to go over under despite the potential absence of LaMelo Ball. He had nine assists on Nov. 26 when Ball left the game due to an injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks prediction

The New York Knicks are favored to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. The Knicks know how important it is to earn the victory since it has In-Season Tournament implications.

Oddsmakers have the Knicks getting the win, but the Hornets are expected to make things interesting and cover the spread. The score should go over considering the Knicks are among the top teams in terms of offensive ratings.

