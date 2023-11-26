Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | November 26, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic NBA matchup is on Sunday, along with seven other games. This is the first time the two Eastern Conference teams will face each other this season. The Magic has won three of their last four encounters.

The Hornets have been on a roll recently, winning back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. They're 5-9 record and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are second in the Eastern Conference with a 11-5 record. They're on a six-game winning streak and beat the Boston Celtics in their last game by 17 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game will commence on Sunday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The broadcast rights have been granted to Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports SE-CHA. The matchup begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and the online live stream can be enjoyed by NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Hornets (+225) vs Magic (-275)

Spread: Hornets +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Magic (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (u227.5) vs Magic (o227.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have six players nursing injuries in their most recent IL.

PJ Washington and Terry Rozier are marked as 'probable', while Frank Ntikilina and James Bouknight are expected to recover from their injuries by early December. Nic Richards is out with a concussion, and Caleb Martin has no timeline of return from a knee injury.

There are only two players in the Orlando Magic's injury list. Wendell Carter Jr. will need a month to return from his hand injury while Markelle Fultz has no timeline to heal from his knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Predicted lineups

Without Wendell Carter Jr. at the center position, Goga Bitadze has been starting at center along with Paolo Banchero and Franze Wagner at the forward positions. Jalen Suggs and rookie Anthony Black round up the starting five.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller form the lengthy starting backcourt for the Hornets. They are joined by Gordon Hayward and the returning Miles Bridges. Mark Williams mans the center spot.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

LaMelo Ball is handed a 26.5 on the NBA props and has been averaging 35 points in his last two games for the aHornets. With the momentum he has right now, he should break the mark easily.

Second-year forward Paolo Banchero is 22.5 points on the NBA props and has broken that mark four consecutive times. The Magic has been doing well because of him and expect Bachero to keep going over.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

Both these teams have been going under for their last gew games, and the total should go under as well in this Eastern Conference matchup.

The Magic are heavily favored to win this game, and with the way the Hornets have been playing, this game should not cover the spread, and it should be a closer matchup between the two young teams.