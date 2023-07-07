Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The time for the much-anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Summer League 2023 has arrived.

On Friday night, the French generational talent and the San Antonio Spurs collide with the Charlotte Hornets in their opening game in the NBA Summer League 2023. This game has already generated immense interest, with all 17,500 available tickets for the first day of the 11-day series completely sold out.

Fans are eager to witness the 7-foot-3 rookie's first game at the NBA Summer League 2023 as he takes the court wearing a Spurs jersey.

For his part, Victor Wembanyama has expressed his excitement, acknowledging the intensity of the upcoming game and stating his eagerness to wear San Antonio jersey for the first time.

It is unclear how much playing time Victor Wembanyama will have in the NBA Summer League 2023. He is expected to suit up for tonight's game vs the Hornets and the battle with No.2 overall pick Brandon Miller as well as Sunday's game vs the Portland Trail Blazers and third overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Victor Wembanyama is not the only San Antonio player to watch out for in the tournament. Dominick Barlow took it to the Hornets in the first match-up, while Julian Champagnie followed up his 30 points against the Hornets with 28 against the LA Lakers in the second game of the California Classic tournament, so he’s basically the superstar in this context.

In addition, Malaki Branham or Sidy Cissoko could build off their strong showings in Sacramento, as the Spurs have put together a strong roster for the NBA Summer League 2023.

On the other hand, the Hornets will bring with them the same roster that lost their two California Classic games by a total of 35 points, which almost seems generous given the quality of play. Some young guys have shown flashes, but the team hasn’t been anywhere close to putting it all together.

No.2 pick Brandon Miller put some encouraging things on tape in the California Classic, but you’d like to see some star flashes. The stage gets bigger on ESPN in Las Vegas against the most hyped prospect this decade, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.

San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Javante McCoy 46 G 6-5 170 lbs JAN 24, 1998 25 R South Bay Lakers Josh Carlton 42 C 6-10 240 lbs FEB 26, 1999 24 R Le Mans (France) Seth Millner 36 G-F 6-6 200 lbs JUN 29, 2000 23 R Toledo Justin Gorham 34 F 6-8 220 lbs AUG 06, 1998 24 R Rytas Vilnius (Lithuania) Julian Champagnie 30 G 6-9 210 lbs JUN 29, 2001 22 1 St. John's Logan Johnson 29 G 6-2 180 lbs OCT 11, 1999 23 R St. Mary's Charles Bediako 27 C 6-11 220 lbs MAR 10, 2002 21 R Alabama Dominick Barlow 26 F 6-10 220 lbs MAY 26, 2003 20 1 Overtime Elite Signed On 07/10/22 Sidy Cissoko 25 G-F 6-7 225 lbs APR 02, 2004 19 R NBA G League Ignite #44 Pick In 2023 Draft Malaki Branham 22 G 6-5 195 lbs MAY 12, 2003 20 1 Ohio State #20 Pick In 2022 Draft Sadik Kabaca 18 F 6-10 215 lbs DEC 13, 2000 22 R Galatasaray (Turkey) Erik Stevenson 16 G 6-4 205 lbs APR 28, 1999 24 R West Virginia Chaundee Brown 15 G 6-6 215 lbs DEC 04, 1998 24 1 Michigan Blake Wesley 14 G 6-4 190 lbs MAR 16, 2003 20 1 Notre Dame #25 Pick In 2022 Draft Sir'Jabari Rice 11 G 6-4 170 lbs DEC 28, 1998 24 R Texas Signed On 07/05/23 Justin Kier 5 G 6-4 195 lbs MAY 30, 1998 25 R Austin Spurs Victor Wembanyama 1 F 7-3 225 lbs JAN 04, 2004 19 R Metropolitans 92 #1 Pick In 2023 Draft

Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Nick Smith Jr. 0 G 6-5 185 lbs APR 18, 2004 19 R Arkansas #27 Pick In 2023 Draft James Bouknight 2 G 6-4 185 lbs SEP 18, 2000 22 2 Connecticut #11 Pick In 2021 Draft Bryce McGowens 7 G-F 6-6 185 lbs NOV 08, 2002 20 1 Nebraska Draft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22 Kobi Simmons 14 G 6-5 180 lbs JUL 04, 1997 26 3 Arizona Signed On 09/16/19 Angelo Allegri 16 F 6-7 215 lbs APR 28, 1999 24 R Eastern Washington Amari Bailey 17 G 6-5 185 lbs FEB 17, 2004 19 R UCLA #41 Pick In 2023 Draft Tre Scott 18 F 6-8 225 lbs NOV 25, 1996 26 3 Cincinnati Leaky Black 19 F 6-9 205 lbs JUN 14, 1999 24 R North Carolina Xavier Sneed 22 F 6-5 215 lbs DEC 21, 1997 25 2 Kansas State Signed On 10/06/22 Kai Jones 23 F-C 6-11 230 lbs JAN 19, 2001 22 2 Texas Draft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21 Brandon Miller 24 F 6-9 200 lbs NOV 22, 2002 20 R Alabama #2 Pick In 2023 Draft Justin Robinson 26 G 6-1 195 lbs OCT 12, 1997 25 4 Virginia Tech Nathan Mensah 31 C 6-10 230 lbs APR 09, 1998 25 R San Diego State Jaylen Sims 33 G 6-6 195 lbs DEC 11, 1998 24 1 UNC Wilmington Anthony Duruji 41 F 6-7 209 lbs JUL 22, 1998 24 1 Florida James Nnaji 46 C 6-11 250 lbs AUG 14, 2004 18 R FC Barcelona

The game starts at 9pm Eastern Time at Thomas and Mack Center of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and will be televised by ESPN.

Facing off against Miller, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hope to grab their second win against the Hornets this week. The Spurs, without Wembanyama, beat the Hornets in their California Classic opener on Monday in Sacramento (98-77).

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama's first game in a Spurs uniform, which represents a lot for a franchise synonymous with winning. Wembanyama is a generational talent and the Spurs are hopeful he will bring them back to the playoffs and will make them a winning team again.

Given what we saw in Sacramento and ictor Wembanyama's debut, expect the Spurs to easily win this one.

Hornets Odds+6.5 (-115)

Spurs Odds-6.5 (-105)

Over/Under184.5 (-108/-112)

After this game, the Hornets will take on the Lakers (July 9), Blazers (July 11) and New Orleans Pelicans (July 13) in their remaining games of the first round in the NBA Summer League 2023.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will face the Blazers (July 9th), Washington Wizards (July 11th), and Detroit Pistons (July 14th).

