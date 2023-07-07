Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The time for the much-anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Summer League 2023 has arrived.
On Friday night, the French generational talent and the San Antonio Spurs collide with the Charlotte Hornets in their opening game in the NBA Summer League 2023. This game has already generated immense interest, with all 17,500 available tickets for the first day of the 11-day series completely sold out.
Fans are eager to witness the 7-foot-3 rookie's first game at the NBA Summer League 2023 as he takes the court wearing a Spurs jersey.
For his part, Victor Wembanyama has expressed his excitement, acknowledging the intensity of the upcoming game and stating his eagerness to wear San Antonio jersey for the first time.
It is unclear how much playing time Victor Wembanyama will have in the NBA Summer League 2023. He is expected to suit up for tonight's game vs the Hornets and the battle with No.2 overall pick Brandon Miller as well as Sunday's game vs the Portland Trail Blazers and third overall pick Scoot Henderson.
Victor Wembanyama is not the only San Antonio player to watch out for in the tournament. Dominick Barlow took it to the Hornets in the first match-up, while Julian Champagnie followed up his 30 points against the Hornets with 28 against the LA Lakers in the second game of the California Classic tournament, so he’s basically the superstar in this context.
In addition, Malaki Branham or Sidy Cissoko could build off their strong showings in Sacramento, as the Spurs have put together a strong roster for the NBA Summer League 2023.
On the other hand, the Hornets will bring with them the same roster that lost their two California Classic games by a total of 35 points, which almost seems generous given the quality of play. Some young guys have shown flashes, but the team hasn’t been anywhere close to putting it all together.
No.2 pick Brandon Miller put some encouraging things on tape in the California Classic, but you’d like to see some star flashes. The stage gets bigger on ESPN in Las Vegas against the most hyped prospect this decade, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.
San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023 Roster
Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League 2023 Roster
The game starts at 9pm Eastern Time at Thomas and Mack Center of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and will be televised by ESPN.
Facing off against Miller, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hope to grab their second win against the Hornets this week. The Spurs, without Wembanyama, beat the Hornets in their California Classic opener on Monday in Sacramento (98-77).
All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama's first game in a Spurs uniform, which represents a lot for a franchise synonymous with winning. Wembanyama is a generational talent and the Spurs are hopeful he will bring them back to the playoffs and will make them a winning team again.
Given what we saw in Sacramento and ictor Wembanyama's debut, expect the Spurs to easily win this one.
Hornets Odds+6.5 (-115)
Spurs Odds-6.5 (-105)
Over/Under184.5 (-108/-112)
After this game, the Hornets will take on the Lakers (July 9), Blazers (July 11) and New Orleans Pelicans (July 13) in their remaining games of the first round in the NBA Summer League 2023.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will face the Blazers (July 9th), Washington Wizards (July 11th), and Detroit Pistons (July 14th).
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!