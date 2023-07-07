Basketball
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 07, 2023 17:33 GMT
Victor Wembanyama Brandon Miller

The time for the much-anticipated debut of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Summer League 2023 has arrived.

On Friday night, the French generational talent and the San Antonio Spurs collide with the Charlotte Hornets in their opening game in the NBA Summer League 2023. This game has already generated immense interest, with all 17,500 available tickets for the first day of the 11-day series completely sold out.

Fans are eager to witness the 7-foot-3 rookie's first game at the NBA Summer League 2023 as he takes the court wearing a Spurs jersey.

For his part, Victor Wembanyama has expressed his excitement, acknowledging the intensity of the upcoming game and stating his eagerness to wear San Antonio jersey for the first time.

It is unclear how much playing time Victor Wembanyama will have in the NBA Summer League 2023. He is expected to suit up for tonight's game vs the Hornets and the battle with No.2 overall pick Brandon Miller as well as Sunday's game vs the Portland Trail Blazers and third overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Victor Wembanyama is not the only San Antonio player to watch out for in the tournament. Dominick Barlow took it to the Hornets in the first match-up, while Julian Champagnie followed up his 30 points against the Hornets with 28 against the LA Lakers in the second game of the California Classic tournament, so he’s basically the superstar in this context.

Spurs Wembanyama Basketball

In addition, Malaki Branham or Sidy Cissoko could build off their strong showings in Sacramento, as the Spurs have put together a strong roster for the NBA Summer League 2023.

On the other hand, the Hornets will bring with them the same roster that lost their two California Classic games by a total of 35 points, which almost seems generous given the quality of play. Some young guys have shown flashes, but the team hasn’t been anywhere close to putting it all together.

No.2 pick Brandon Miller put some encouraging things on tape in the California Classic, but you’d like to see some star flashes. The stage gets bigger on ESPN in Las Vegas against the most hyped prospect this decade, so it will be interesting to see how he responds.

Hornets Basketball

San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Javante McCoy46G6-5170 lbsJAN 24, 199825RSouth Bay Lakers
Josh Carlton42C6-10240 lbsFEB 26, 199924RLe Mans (France)
Seth Millner36G-F6-6200 lbsJUN 29, 200023RToledo
Justin Gorham34F6-8220 lbsAUG 06, 199824RRytas Vilnius (Lithuania)
Julian Champagnie30G6-9210 lbsJUN 29, 2001221St. John's
Logan Johnson29G6-2180 lbsOCT 11, 199923RSt. Mary's
Charles Bediako27C6-11220 lbsMAR 10, 200221RAlabama
Dominick Barlow26F6-10220 lbsMAY 26, 2003201Overtime EliteSigned On 07/10/22
Sidy Cissoko25G-F6-7225 lbsAPR 02, 200419RNBA G League Ignite#44 Pick In 2023 Draft
Malaki Branham22G6-5195 lbsMAY 12, 2003201Ohio State#20 Pick In 2022 Draft
Sadik Kabaca18F6-10215 lbsDEC 13, 200022RGalatasaray (Turkey)
Erik Stevenson16G6-4205 lbsAPR 28, 199924RWest Virginia
Chaundee Brown15G6-6215 lbsDEC 04, 1998241Michigan
Blake Wesley14G6-4190 lbsMAR 16, 2003201Notre Dame#25 Pick In 2022 Draft
Sir'Jabari Rice11G6-4170 lbsDEC 28, 199824RTexasSigned On 07/05/23
Justin Kier5G6-4195 lbsMAY 30, 199825RAustin Spurs
Victor Wembanyama1F7-3225 lbsJAN 04, 200419RMetropolitans 92#1 Pick In 2023 Draft

Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League 2023 Roster

Nick Smith Jr.0G6-5185 lbsAPR 18, 200419RArkansas#27 Pick In 2023 Draft
James Bouknight2G6-4185 lbsSEP 18, 2000222Connecticut#11 Pick In 2021 Draft
Bryce McGowens7G-F6-6185 lbsNOV 08, 2002201NebraskaDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Kobi Simmons14G6-5180 lbsJUL 04, 1997263ArizonaSigned On 09/16/19
Angelo Allegri16F6-7215 lbsAPR 28, 199924REastern Washington
Amari Bailey17G6-5185 lbsFEB 17, 200419RUCLA#41 Pick In 2023 Draft
Tre Scott18F6-8225 lbsNOV 25, 1996263Cincinnati
Leaky Black19F6-9205 lbsJUN 14, 199924RNorth Carolina
Xavier Sneed22F6-5215 lbsDEC 21, 1997252Kansas StateSigned On 10/06/22
Kai Jones23F-C6-11230 lbsJAN 19, 2001222TexasDraft Rights Traded From NYK On 07/30/21
Brandon Miller24F6-9200 lbsNOV 22, 200220RAlabama#2 Pick In 2023 Draft
Justin Robinson26G6-1195 lbsOCT 12, 1997254Virginia Tech
Nathan Mensah31C6-10230 lbsAPR 09, 199825RSan Diego State
Jaylen Sims33G6-6195 lbsDEC 11, 1998241UNC Wilmington
Anthony Duruji41F6-7209 lbsJUL 22, 1998241Florida
James Nnaji46C6-11250 lbsAUG 14, 200418RFC Barcelona

The game starts at 9pm Eastern Time at Thomas and Mack Center of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and will be televised by ESPN.

Facing off against Miller, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hope to grab their second win against the Hornets this week. The Spurs, without Wembanyama, beat the Hornets in their California Classic opener on Monday in Sacramento (98-77).

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama's first game in a Spurs uniform, which represents a lot for a franchise synonymous with winning. Wembanyama is a generational talent and the Spurs are hopeful he will bring them back to the playoffs and will make them a winning team again.

Given what we saw in Sacramento and ictor Wembanyama's debut, expect the Spurs to easily win this one.

Hornets Odds+6.5 (-115)

Spurs Odds-6.5 (-105)

Over/Under184.5 (-108/-112)

After this game, the Hornets will take on the Lakers (July 9), Blazers (July 11) and New Orleans Pelicans (July 13) in their remaining games of the first round in the NBA Summer League 2023.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will face the Blazers (July 9th), Washington Wizards (July 11th), and Detroit Pistons (July 14th).

