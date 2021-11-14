Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers look set to host the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on the second night of a back-to-back on November 14th.

The LA Clippers are coming off a dominant 129-102 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, will look to avoid developing a losing streak as they come off a 93-119 loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, November 14th, 2021; 9:30 PM ET (Monday, November 15th, 2021; 8:00 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls in action against the Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls have emerged as one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. With the additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the new-look Bulls hit the ground running from day one.

With a 8-4 start to their 2021-22 campaign, the Bulls are currently the third seed in the competitive top tier of the Eastern Conference. A big reason for their success this season has been their high octane offense paired with their hustle on the defensive end.

With the loss of a few key rotational players early in the season such as Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic, their recent defeat to the Warriors shouldn't raise much concern.

However, heading into this matchup against the LA Clippers, the Bulls will want to secure a win in order to prevent a losing slide as they continue their road trip.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball ahead of a Chicago Bulls game

The Chicago Bulls' key player in this matchup will be Lonzo Ball. As the player with the keys to the offense in his hand, Ball and Zach LaVine are a terror on the break.

Featuring flashy passes on fastbreaks and high-pressure on-ball defense, Lonzo Ball's presence on the floor is amplified when considering his new and improved three-point shot.

21 PTS | 7-10 3PT | 6 AST | 6 REB GIMME THE HOT SAUCE @ZO2_ 21 PTS | 7-10 3PT | 6 AST | 6 REB GIMME THE HOT SAUCE @ZO2_!21 PTS | 7-10 3PT | 6 AST | 6 REB https://t.co/ByMqnw4cYV

Although Ball has never been a player who dominates on the stat sheets, he will be required to have a more dominant performance against the LA Clippers. A poor shooting outing against the Warriors was a large reason for the Chicago Bulls' loss.

While potentially drawing the task of containing some of the best scorers on the LA Clippers, Ball's ability to mobilize the rest of Chicago's offense will be a priority.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Tony Bradley

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers in action against the Portland Trailblazers

The LA Clippers started their 2021-22 campaign on a very rough note. Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance in the previous season, the Clippers entered this season without Kawhi Leonard.

However, the LA Clippers are finally looking like a competitive side as they progress through the month of November. Going undefeated this month, building upon a seven-game winning streak, the Clippers improved to a 8-4 record.

theScore @theScore Make that seven straight for the Clippers. 😤 Make that seven straight for the Clippers. 😤 https://t.co/q9jk2uthcC

Heading into this matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the LA Clippers will continue their home stand. WIth a 6-2 record at home, the Clippers' ability to execute on both ends of the floor has been highlighted by the performances of their stars Paul George and Reggie Jackson.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George looks to score for the LA Clippers

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the LA Clippers' expectations of Paul George increased significantly due to the inavailability of Kawhi Leonard.

However, George has managed to fulfill those expectations in every form. Making an early argument as an MVP candidate, Paul George has taken on the offensive burden of the Clippers' side as he averages 26.7 points and 7.8 rebounds early in the season.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Paul George scores 27 in the win vs the Heat.

6th win in a row for the Clippers.



PG's last 7 games: 28.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.7 STL Paul George scores 27 in the win vs the Heat. 6th win in a row for the Clippers. PG's last 7 games: 28.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.7 STL https://t.co/d1SGFiDava

Paul George has been an important offensive force for the LA Clippers. Coming off a 23-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, George will look to continue his offensive display against the Chicago Bulls.

As one of the best two-way players in the game as well, George will also play a key role in locking down DeMar DeRozan in this matchup.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Bulls vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers matchup poses to be an exciting game. With two high-powered offenses that can execute at the drop of a hat, the game could go either way.

However, considering the fatigue Chicago will face as they continue their journey on the road and factoring in the home court form the LA Clippers are in, it does seem more likely that the Clippers will walk away with the win in this matchup.

The Chicago Bulls' lack of a dominant inside force owing to the absences of Vucevic and Patrick Williams will also hurt them on the rebounding glass.

Where to watch Bulls vs Clippers game?

The Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into AM 570 KLAC:S/ KWKW.

