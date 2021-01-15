Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the OKC Thunder in a 2020-21 NBA game, which could be a nostalgia-filled one for Billy Donovan, who is returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena as the opposition head coach.

The Chicago Bulls have underwhelmed with a 4-7 record on the season while the OKC Thunder have managed to punch above their weight with a 5-6 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder.

Date and Time: Friday 15th January, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 16th Jan, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have had some dismal performances in their recent games, something they would like to improve against a struggling OKC Thunder team.

After losing three games in a row following a promising start, head coach Billy Donovan would expect a strong reaction from his men on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls' defense has been good, but it's their offense that will need to step up against the OKC Thunder.

Make no mistake...



Zach LaVine is playing like an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/m6n1O8R2R8 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2021

Key Player- Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers

The talented guard Zach LaVine has been in superb in the NBA this season, averaging 27.7 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

He has also contributed at the defensive end, something he has been criticized for not doing in the past. LaVine could be the Chicago Bulls' trump card when they travel to Oklahoma City on Friday.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G- Coby White, G- Zach LaVine, F- Otto Porter Jr., F- Lauri Markannen, C- Wendell Carter Jr.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have been a surprise package this season, as the team hold a 5-6 record despite having an inexperienced roster.

They have belied expectations by producing a rather brisk start, but new head coach Mark Daigneault has done a superb job of guiding the young team.

Agains the struggling Chicago Bulls, the OKC Thunder will fancy their chances of a win as they look forward to sealing a playoff spot.

Next: Friday at home vs Bulls. pic.twitter.com/bNj7q4a7YJ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 14, 2021

Key Player- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets

After showing promise last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken over as the primary offense creator for the OKC Thunder and has excelled in his new role.

The youngster, who is averaging 21 points and nearly six assists per game, will look to deliver another strong performance against the out-of-form Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous Alexander, G George Hill, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford.

Bulls vs Thunder Match Prediction

This could turn out to be a very close game between two young and talented teams.

The OKC Thunder will have a slight edge on the Chicago Bulls owing to their better form. However, the Chicago Bulls are more than capable of springing an upset and ruining the homecoming of the OKC Thunder's head coach Billy Donovan.

Where to watch Bulls vs Thunder

The local coverage of the Chicago Bulls-OKC Thunder game will be available on NBCS Chicago + and Fox Sports Oklahoma City. Fans can also live-stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.