Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule on Saturday, including the Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Magic winning the first two. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 10.

The Magic enter the game on a three-game winning streak against the Bulls. They are also three games ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. Both teams have won six of their last 10 games.

Saturday's game is also the 124th regular-season meeting between the Magic and the Bulls since the very first one way back on Dec. 14, 1989, in Chicago. The Bulls are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 65-58, but Orlando has won six of the last 10 games against Chicago since April 14, 2021.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic game is on Saturday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Bulls (+175) vs Magic (-200)

Spread: Bulls +4.5 (-110) vs Magic -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls -110 (o218) vs Magic -110 (u218)

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic preview

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 118-110 win over the short-handed Memphis. The Bulls stayed put at the trade deadline and retained Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond. They are likely holding out hope for a potential playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-111 in their last game. Paolo Banchero continues to prove why he was named an All-Star, while Franz Wagner remains fantastic for the Magic.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Chicago Bulls have three players injured listed as out – Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams. Coach Billy Donovan is expected to have a starting five of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are completely healthy heading into Saturday's game. Coach Jamahl Mosley will likely use his starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points against the Chicago Bulls. Banchero is averaging 22.9 points per game and is projected to score 23.3 points. Bet for the All-Star to go over because he's due for a big game after four straight games of scoring 23 points or less.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points per game this season, which is lower than his over/under of 23.5 points for Saturday's game. DeRozan is projected to score 20.3 points despite scoring at least 24 points in his last three games. Bet on the multi-time All-Star to remain hot and score more than 23.5 points.

Franz Wagner is projected to score 20.8 points against the Bulls, which is higher than his over/under of 20.5 points. Wagner is averaging 20.9 points per game this season, so bet on him to go over 20.5 points. He has scored at least 21 points twice in his last three contests.

Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are favored to beat the Chicago Bulls at home on Saturday night. The Magic have had the Bulls' number this season and could extend their winning streak against them to four games. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Magic will win the game, the Bulls will cover the spread and the total will go over.

