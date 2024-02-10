Some fans believe that scoring in the NBA has become much easier during the current era of basketball. Several superstars have reached 70 points in a single game over the past two seasons. Teams are averaging at least 100 points per game for the 11th straight year.

But what are the most points scored in a single half of an NBA game? The record for most points scored in a half is 107. They were set by the Phoenix Suns on Nov.10, 1990, at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns and Nuggets ended up combining for 316 points, with the former getting the 173-143 win. The 316 points are tied for the ninth most total points scored by two teams in a single game in NBA history.

If the Phoenix Suns hold the record for most points scored in a single half and it was done in the first two quarters, what's the record for most points in the second half? It belongs to the Atlanta Hawks, who scored 97 points in the third and fourth quarters against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 11, 1970.

The Hawks got the 155-131 win over the Rockets, who were still in San Diego at the time. Three players for Atlanta scored at least 30 points – Walt Hazzard, Lou Hudson and Joe Caldwell.

On the other hand, the highest-scoring game in history happened on Dec. 13, 1983, in Denver, Colorado. The Detroit Pistons outlasted the Nuggets 186–184 in a triple-overtime battle. The two teams combined to score a whopping 370 points.

The most recent game to score the most points happened last season between the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers. They combined for 351 points as the Kings defeated the Clippers 176-175 in a double-overtime classic.

What are the most points scored in a single half of an NBA playoff game?

Now that we determined the most points scored in a single half in the regular season, let's look at the playoffs. The record for most points in a single half in the postseason belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks with 87. They set the record on April 23, 1978, in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Bucks defeated the Denver Nuggets 143-112 led by Marques Johnson, who scored 35 points in that game. They scored 87 points in the second half, which is just a point over the record for the first half.

The Cleveland Cavaliers registered 86 points in the first half of their Game 4 win in the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. It was the Cavs' only victory of that Finals series as the Warriors got the gentleman's sweep.

