Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 15, 2024

The NBA has scheduled a total of 10 games on Monday and one of them is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Chicago Bulls. Two of the teams in the Eastern Conference will be going against each other for the second time this season.

The Cavaliers are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference and have won their last four consecutive games. Although these four consecutive wins have come against mediocre teams like Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, the Cavs seem to be in a good rhythm.

The Bulls on the other hand do not have that impressive winning streak, however, they have won four of their last five games. Their wins have come against the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets and the Houston Rockets.

Previously, the Cavs and the Bulls went against each other on Dec. 23, 2023, which ended in Cavaliers defeating the Bulls by 109-95. Cleveland defeated Chicago despite playing without their star player Donovan Mitchell. Max Strus was the lead scorer with 26 points, while Jarrett Allen and Craig Porter both scored 19 points each.

So far, the Bulls and the Cavaliers have faced each other 231 times in regular season games. Of these, the Bulls have been dominant with 132 wins against the Cavs’ 99. The first time these two teams met in a regular season game was on Dec. 20, 1970, which the Bulls won by 116-103.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game is scheduled for Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The tip-off time of the game is at 5:10 p.m. IST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can also watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (2.45) vs Cavaliers (1.59)

Spread: Bulls +3.5 (-110) vs Cavaliers -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -111 (o220.5) vs Bulls -111 (u220.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls preview

The Cavaliers have played excellent basketball in the past few weeks. So far into the season, they have an impressive record. They have won 22 of their 37 games this season, despite being in the heavy-loaded Eastern Conference.

Though the Bulls have won four of their last five games, they haven’t been consistent this season. Despite having scorers like DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have a 19-22 record this season. They are ranked ninth in the East, behind teams like the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls starting lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players on their injury report ahead of the game against the Bulls. Max Struss, suffered an apparent injury against the Brooklyn Nets in their last game in Paris. However, there is a chance that he might play since he is questionable for the game. The Cavs will likely start with Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro.

On the other hand, the Bulls have none of their starting players on the injury report. They will likely start with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls betting tips

Donovan Mitchell is a potential game-changer here and his performance should be decisive. Apart from him, Jarrett Allen and Max Strus would be crucial in giving the Cavs an edge over the Bulls. Strus was the key factor last time the Cavs faced the Bulls.

Mitchell is expected to score over 30 points in the game, while Struss and Allen are expected to score over 15 points in the game.

For the Bulls, it is Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the primary players on offense who are expected to have an immense impact on the game. DeRozan had an excellent game against the Warriors. LaVine isn’t having the best season for himself, but he is also expected to score over 20 points in the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls prediction

Between the Cavaliers and the Bulls, the Cavaliers have a higher chance of winning the game. They have been in great rhythm over the last few games and they should continue their win streak. The Cavs have a higher chance of winning the game, however, this could be a close one.

