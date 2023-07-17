As the Phoenix Mercury get set for the first head-to-head meeting against the Connecticut Sun, they are looking to bounce back from a lackluster 98-72 loss from the Las Vegas Aces.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Preview

The Sun (15-5) are coming off a three-game winning streak as they look to handle their business against Phoenix. Connecticut has been one of the WNBA's more consistent teams in how it bounces back from losses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mercury (4-15) will look to redeem themselves after a dismal outing against the Las Vegas Aces. With a lackluster record, Phoenix needs to string together a good number of wins and fast.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Odds and prediction

Here are the odds for the game, according to CBS KKTV 11 News:

Spread: Sun (-8.7)

Total: 163.2

Prediction: According to CBS KKTV 11 News, the Sun are expected to pull off a win over the Mercury with a score of 86-77.

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA 2023: Players to watch

For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner has been excellent with her scoring production, leading the team. She is averaging 18.3 points per game (43.5% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range) and 4.8 rebounds.

Bonner is followed by Brionna Jones, who is averaging 15.1 ppg (47.4% shooting) and 9.7 rpg, and 8.1 apg. Jones has been huge with her ability to fill up the stat sheets with her versatile playstyle.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is led by Brittney Griner, who is averaging 19.5 ppg (60.6% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range) and 6.6 rpg. In her 10th season in the WNBA, Griner remains one of the league's best centers.

Brittney Griner is accompanied by Diana Taurasi with an average of 14.7 ppg (38.7% shooting, including 29.5% from 3-point range) and 5.3 apg. Playing in her 16th season, Taurasi is a model of consistency and quality production from a veteran.

Connecticut Sun roster

Player and No. Position Natisha Hiedeman (#2) Guard Rebecca Allen (#9) Guard Tiffany Hayes (#15) Guard DiJonai Carrington (#21) Guard Leigha Brown (#32) Guard Tyasha Harris (#52) Guard Olivia Nelson-Ododa (#10) Forward DeWanna Bonner (#24) Forward Alyssa Thomas (#25) Forward Brionna Jones (#42) Forward

Phoenix Mercury roster

Player and No. Position Sug Sutton (#1) Guard Diana Taurasi (#3) Guard Skylar Diggins-smith (#4) Guard Moriah Jefferson (#8) Guard Sophia Cunningham (#9) Guard Shey Peddy (#11) Guard Jennie Simms (#25) Guard Michaela Onyenwere (#12) Forward Brianna Turner (#21) Forward Kadi Sissoko (#30) Forward Megan Gustafson (#10) Center Brittney Griner (#42) Center

Ahead of the matchup against the Connecticut Sun, looking at Brittney Griner's comments on being an advocate to bring Americans who have been wrongfully detained home

During the Mercury's 84-79 loss to the Dallas Wings last June 7, Griner spoke in her postgame interview regarding Americans who have been wrongfully detained.

"Before all this happened, I knew that we had Americans in places that were detained," Griner said, "but I didn't know how severe it really was before I lived it. So, I guess you can say that BG has something else that she's fighting for now."

Despite the loss, Griner still received a standing ovation from the crowd in her first game back at the arena since May 29, 2021, before she was imprisoned in Russia.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault