Could Lebron James play college basketball? Exploring the chances Lebron plays with Bronny at USC

LeBron James has never kept secret his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James. The superstar player plans to join any NBA team that drafts Bronny when he becomes eligible in 2024.

However, James is considering retirement this NBA offseason, which puts the possibility of his dream in question. The Lakers power forward completed his 20th season on Monday night with an exit in the Western Conference finals.

Bronny James committed to playing college basketball for the USC Trojans earlier this month. The recent rumors have led to suggestions of James achieving his dream by playing NCAA basketball at USC. However, is the superstar eligible?

LeBron James at USC?

The NCAA eligibility rules state that if an individual has participated in professional competition in a particular sport, they are generally ineligible to compete in that same sport at the college level. This guideline aims to maintain the amateur status of collegiate athletes.

This effectively cancels out the possibility of James, who has never been to college, playing basketball for the USC Trojans. James can, however, go to college to participate in another sport outside of basketball.

In the past, numerous college football players have participated in professional baseball while playing college football. One notable example is Ricky Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1998 at the University of Texas. He played in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system during the summer. LSU's Jamie Howard, the father of Texas A&M quarterback Walker Howard, played in the Atlanta Braves' minor league system in the summer and quarterbacked the Tigers in the fall.

The NCAA encourages professional athletes to return to college and earn a degree. Former professional athletes are eligible to receive financial assistance if they choose to pursue a college degree as student-athletes – in some other sport.

For instance, Zach Van Rosenberg, who committed to the LSU baseball team, instead signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being drafted. However, after his baseball career ended after six seasons, Van Rosenberg came to the school and became a punter on LSU's 2019 national championship football team.

Did LeBron James play college basketball?

LeBron James never played college basketball. The 19-time NBA All-Star entered the league straight from high school. The NBA rules before 2006 allowed players from high school to enter the draft.

Before declaring for the NBA draft after his senior year, LeBron James was highly regarded as one of the top high school football players in Ohio. Coming out of the St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, he was selected as the first pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

The NBA no longer allows the entry of high school players into the draft. Players must have graduated from high school for at least a year to be eligible. This explains why Bronny James has to play one year of college basketball before he becomes eligible.

